Women’s World T20, India vs Ireland Live: Harmanpreet Kaur and Co to bat first in overcast Guyana
India are on a roll having convincingly won their first two matches, beating New Zealand and Pakistan.
India have won their last six T20I matches on and if they beat Irelamd, it will be their longest ever winning run in this format.
Mithali Raj’s return to form masks sloppy fielding, penalty drama in India’s win over arch-rivals Pakistan. Read.
Live updates
8.27 pm: Some fascinating scenes at the start of this match. It’s raining, the cover is on the pitch but the players are walking out there, ready for the national anthem.
8.18 pm: Mansi Joshi replaces Arundhati Reddy for India as they stick to a 1 pacer-4 spinners lineup. Delany says she wants to make use of the overhead conditions. Kaur wanted to bowl first too. Says the team has rested for two days and is fresh and raring to go.
It’s starting to just drizzle again says Wilkins. Fingers crossed it isn’t serious.
8.15 pm: Toss time... Laura Delany wins the toss and Ireland will bowl first.
Match will start on time FYI.
8.04 pm: Apparently it was pouring cats and dogs in the morning and play looked near impossible but the weather has cleared now and a prompt start is expected. Tom Moody and Alan Wilkins all praise for the ground staff.
8.01 pm: Here’s how the two groups look ahead of India’s clash against Ireland. A win today will guarantee a place in the semifinals for the women in blue.
7.53 pm: Here’s a look at the full squads for the two sides. Will India make any changes?
India: Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Tanya Bhatia, Ekta Bisht, Dayalan Hemalatha, Mansi Joshi, Veda Krishnamurthy, Smriti Mandhana, Anuja Patil, Mithali Raj, Arundathi Reddy, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav, Poonam Yadav
Ireland: Laura Delany (captain), Kim Garth, Cecelia Joyce, Isobel Joyce, Shauna Kavanagh, Amy Kenealy, Gaby Lewis, Lara Maritz, Ciara Metcalfe, Lucy O’Reilly, Celeste Raack, Eimear Richardson, Clare Shillington, Rebecca Stokell, Mary Waldron
7.50 pm: Lucy O’Reilly, with 3/19 from her four overs, and batters Clare Shillington (27 in 25) and Isobel Joyce (30 in 31) gave good accounts of themselves in the game against Pakistan and Ireland will be hoping for that and more against India to pull off what would be a massive upset.
Some reading for you as we wait for news on the toss.
Weather update: There seems to be some rain in Guyana in the morning, but the good news is that covers are out now.
7.30 PM: Hello and welcome to the live blog of India’s third match at the ICC Women’s World T20, played in Guyana against Ireland.