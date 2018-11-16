Junior world No 4 Lakshya Sen, and men’s doubles 12th seeds Vishnu Vardhan Goud and Srikrishna Sai Kumar Podile booked a spot in the quarter-finals of the badminton world junior championships in Markham, Canada, on Thursday.

Sen, 17, had to fight hard against ninth seed Chen Shiau Cheng in the pre-quarters. The Taiwanese won the first game 21-15 to put pressure on the India, but Sen fought back to win the next two 21-17 and 21-14. In the quarter-finals, Sen will take on Malaysia’s Aidil Sholeh Ali Sadikin, who is unseeded.

Vishnu and Srikrishna then continued with their impressive form in the tournament by beating Indonesia’s Dwiki Rafian Restu and Bernadus Bagas Kusuma Wardana 21-11, 21-17. The Indian pair will next take on 10th seeds Tae Yang Shin and Chan Wang in the quarters.

It was, however, curtains for the campaign of Indian women’s doubles pair Aditi Bhatt and Tanisha Crasto, who lost to Indonesia’s Agatha Imanuela and Siti Fadia Silva Ramadhanti 13-21, 11-21.