Eighth seed Kenta Nishimoto knocked India’s Kidambi Srikanth out of the Hong Kong Open and the race to the BWF World Tour Finals after beating him in straight games in the quarter-finals of the Hong Kong Open on Friday.

Srikanth came into the match after winning a marathon second-round encounter against compatriot HS Prannoy 18-21, 30-29, 21-18 after an hour and seven minutes. However, Nishimoto was also playing in the quarter-finals after coming through two three-game matches, both lasting over an hour, against Lucas Corvee and Kantaphon Wangcharoen.

Helped by the slow courts in Hong Kong, Nishimoto took a 11-7 lead into the interval of the first game, before some good defence and smart attacking allowed Srikanth to level at 13-13. Nishimoto eventually pulled away again to take the first game 21-17.

Any hopes of a Srikanth fightback in the second game were blown way as the Japanese raced to a 11-3 lead at the break. There was no coming back for Srikanth from there as Nishimoto won the game comfortably 21-13 to seal his progress to the semi-finals.

This was Srikanth’s sixth quarter-final defeat this season, which has been poor compared to his 2017 when he won four Superseries titles. Srikanth has played in only one final this year – at the Commonwealth Games, where he lost to Lee Chong Wei. Srikanth has exited tournaments before the quarters on five occasions, while also losing to world champion Kento Momota as many times.

Sameer Verma is now the only Indian remaining in the Hong Kong Open. He will play his quarter-final match later in the day against local hope Lee Cheuk Yiu. Sameer, who is ahead of Srikanth in the race to the World Tour Finals in 12th place, was given a walkover by Olympic champion Chen Long in the second round.