All-rounder Devika Vaidya would replace medium pacer Pooja Vastrakar in India’s squad for the Women’s World T20 after the latter was ruled out of the tournament due to injury.

Vastrakar, India’s most capped T20 pacer in the squad, limped off following a knee injury during the practice game against West Indies and hasn’t played a game in the tournament so far.

“The ICC event technical committee comprising Geoff Allardice, Chris Tetley, Mel Jones, Ebony Rainford-Brent, Jennifer Nero and Roland Holder permitted a replacement for her,” the International Cricket Council said in a statement.

Vastrakar has been dodged by injuries for sometime now and had to sit out of the Women’s Challenger Trophy and the series against Sri Lanka due to an ankle injury.

Vaidya, who has played just one T20 international for India, is expected to join the squad before the semi-final to be played on November 22.