International football friendly, India v Jordan live: Gurpreet error gives hosts the lead
A long punt by the Jordanian keeper caught Gurpreet Sandhu off guard and it bounced over him, going into the goal.
International football friendly, India v Jordan live score and updates
JORDAN 1-0 INDIA
25’: Shafi (Jordan)
India: Gurpreet (C); Kotal, Anas, Salam, Bose; Pronay, Vinit, Germanpreet, Jackichand, Jerry; Thapa
Live updates
35’: Jordan 1-0 India
That goal ended a run of four clean sheets for Gurpreet Sandhu. Jordan have now scored 38 goals in their last 15 matches.
29’: Jordan 1-0 India
Oh dear! Constantine and India will be gutted. Terrible goal to concede and Gurpreet will not fancy watching that replay.
26’: Jordan 1-0 India
Horrendous mistake by Gurpreet. Ahmed Shafi with a long punt down the field and the Indian keeper is off his line, misjudges the bounce and lets it in. A moment to forget for the captain.
23’: 0-0
Thapa with a corner but India don’t trouble the keeper. Pronay Halder breaks up the counter with a foul, but gets booked for it.
20’: 0-0
India with a rare foray forward. Nothing comes of the attack.
10’: 0-0
GURPREET SAVES A JORDANIAN PENALTY!! Harsh call by the referee but the big man gets low to his right to keep Atiyeh’s spot-kick out. The scores are still level.
4’: 0-0
Jordan have an early chance! Albasha is through on goal but thankfully for Gurpreet and India, it hits the side netting.
1’: 0-0
We have kick-off.
10:25 pm: Captain Gurpreet Singh Sandhu will possibly be the busiest man tonight, as in their 0-0 draw with China. How will the Bengaluru custodian fare tonight?
10:20 pm: “When it comes to the Indian clubs, 90% of the teams look to sign foreign strikers and as a result, the young Indian talents tend to avoid the position. As a result, we have a dearth of talent when it comes to the strikers.”
Constantine in the build-up to this game spoke about the lack of strikers in India. Tonight, he starts with none of them.
10:15 pm: Constantine is stretched bare with his resources tonight due to a lack of attackers. The Thapa call is a bold one. It could also be one to hold the ball better allowing Lalrinzuala and Jackichand Singh to run beyond the Chennaiyin man. Interesting to see how this plays out.
10:10 pm: Sunil Chhetri has missed an international camp for the first time in his career. Keeping in mind that the Asian Cup is less than two months away, the decision to let his injury recover is a wise one. India’s all-time top scorer is also the highest Indian scorer in this year’s Indian Super League.
10:00 pm: Seven India players – Jeje Lalpekhlua, Balwant Singh, Manvir Singh, Sumeet Passi, Udanta Singh, Halicharan Narzary, and Ashique Kuruniyan – along with some members of the support staff were left stranded at Kuwait International Airport for over 32 hours en route to Amman.
Eventful journey for the seven Indian attackers, none of whom start in Amman.
9:55 pm: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu is the Indian captain for the night. Lots of changes from India’s line-up against China. Anirudh Thapa leads the line, presumably as a false nine. Jackichand Singh starts on the right with Jerry Lalrinzuala as the left-sided winger.
Vinit Rai and Germanpreet Singh partner Pronay Halder in midfield. No Sandesh Jhingan as Salam Ranjan Singh starts at the heart of defence alongside Anas Edathodika.
Welcome to the live blog of India versus Jordan. My name is Arka Bhattacharya and I’ll be taking you through to the end of the match.