Opener Smriti Mandhana smashed a career-best 83 before Indian slow bowlers spun their web against Australia to continue their unbeaten run with a 48-run win in a group B match of the ICC Women’s World T20 in Guyana on Saturday.

Mandhana blasted 9 fours and 3 sixes in her 55-ball innings and shared a 68-run third wicket partnership with skipper Harmanpreet Kaur (43 runs off 27) to power India to a competitive 167 for 8 at the Providence Stadium.

The spinners then got into the act with Anuja Patil (3/15) taking three wickets and Poonam Yadav (2/28), Radha Yadav (2/13) and Deepti Sharma (2/24) snapping two each to restrict Australia for 119-9 in 19.4 overs.

Australia’s leading run scorer in the tournament, Alyssa Healy, was absent hurt following a collision with Megan Schutt in the Indian innings.

India thus notched up their fourth victory in as many matches to top group B. They will now take on either England or West Indies in the second semifinals. Both India and Australia were already in the semifinals after winning the first three matches in group B.

Here are the statistical highlights from what was a thumping win for India against the world No 1 side.

The 55-ball 83 was Mandhana’s best effort in T20Is for India. She has a T20 century to her name which came earlier this year in the Super League for Western Storm Troopers.

Mandhana’s innings, in fact, is the best score by an Indian against Australia in any World T20 match.

Smriti Mandhana's 83 today is the highest score for India vs Australia in a World T20 match - men's or women's.#WWT20 #INDvAUS — Rajneesh Gupta (@rgcricket) November 17, 2018

During the course of her innings Smriti Mandhana broke an Indian record which was set not too long ago by her captain Harmanpreet Kaur in the tournament opener against New Zealand. Mandhana now has the fastest fifty for an Indian in this tournament.

Fastest fifties for India in Women's World T20:



31 balls - SMRITI MANDHANA v AUS, Today

33 balls - Harmanpreet Kaur v NZ, 2018

36 balls - Mithali Raj v SL, 2010

39 balls - Jemimah Rodriques v NZ, 2018#INDWvAUSW #WWT20 — Sampath Bandarupalli (@SampathStats) November 17, 2018

Mandhana became the second fastest Indian to score 1,000 T20I runs during the course of her innings, behind only Mithali Raj

Speaking of Mithali Raj, this match was the first ever World T20 game for India without the services of the veteran cricketer.

India Women's first ever game without Mithali Raj at the World T20. Mithali featured in all the 24 games that India Women played in this tournament before today. #WWT20 #INDWvAUSW — Sampath Bandarupalli (@SampathStats) November 17, 2018

Harmanpreet Kaur keeps hitting the big shots at this World T20. The Indian captain hit the first six of the tournament and she also hit the 50th six of the tournament. In total she has hit 12 sixes in the tournament, comfortably more than anyone else.

6 - Harmanpreet Kaur has now struck more 6s in a single women's @WorldT20 (12 in 2018) than any batter ever. Fireworks. #WT20 — OptaJim (@OptaJim) November 17, 2018

Most sixes in a single edition of Women's World T20:



10 - Harmanpreet Kaur, 2018* (And counting)

9 - Deandra Dottin, 2010

8 - Meg Lanning, 2014#INDvAUS — Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) November 17, 2018

India’s total of 167/8 was also their new highest T20I total against Australia.

Taniya Bhatia, who already has the most number of dismissals in T20Is by an Indian wicket-keeper, continued to impress behind the stumps.

Most stumpings at a single edition of the Women's World T20:



8 Bhatia IND (2018)

6 Batool Fatima PAK (2012 & 2014)

5 Naik IND (2010)#WT20 — hypocaust (@_hypocaust) November 17, 2018

It might have ended in defeat but it was a special outing for Australia’s star all-rounder Ellyse Perry who had a good performance individually, taking 3/16 and finishing as the top-scorer as well.



.@EllysePerry becomes the 1st Australian (female or male) to play 100 T20 Internationals



Perry becomes the 4th woman to play 100 T20I's; joining @SuzieWBates, @Dottin_5 and @GunnJenny



Perry made her T20I debut against England at the @MCG in 2008#WT20 #INDvAUS #WatchThis pic.twitter.com/QKMMhYkasN — Fox Sports Lab (@FoxSportsLab) November 17, 2018

Poonam Yadav continued her wicket-taking run for the calendar year and took it up a step this time.

Most wickets for India in Women's ODIs or Women's T20Is in a calendar year:



35 - Poonam Yadav (T20Is), 2018*

33 - Neetu David (ODIs), 2004

33 - Neetu David (ODIS), 2005#INDvAUS #WWT20 — Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) November 17, 2018

It’s not often you see Australia lose by such a margin in women’s T20Is.

Largest defeats for Australia Women in T20Is - by runs:



59 v NZ, Wellington, 2010

48 v India, Providence, 2018*

47 v NZ, Adelaide, 2017#INDvAUS — Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) November 17, 2018

India’s win against Australia extended their unbeaten run to eight matches on the trot (their best run already).

It also ended Australia’s 12-match winning streak. This was only the second defeat for Australia in 2018.

This is the first time that India Women have won four matches in a single Women’s World T20 tournament.

&

This is Australia Women’s first defeat after 12 consecutive wins in T20Is. #INDvAUS — Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) November 17, 2018