The Indian team’s youngest member Jemimah Rodrigues, 18, has warned that her side should not get carried away with their unbeaten run in the ICC Women’s World Twenty20.

India made it four wins out of four in the tournament on Saturday by beating favourites Australia by 48 runs in a dead rubber. Both India and Australia were already in the semi-finals after winning the first three matches in group B.

Rodrigues addressed the post-match press conference following the win. Here is what she said, as quoted by the ICC website.

On her assessment of the game:

I think we bowled really well. We stuck to our plans, what we decided.I think more than sticking to the plans the execution was really amazing by the bowlers, and the fielding also proved it. So I think it was a really good one today.

On whether the 2017 World Cup match against Australia was discussed before Saturday’s game:

Yes, it was definitely discussed. In our meetings it’s always good to remember the good stuff we’ve done. And it plays an impact and motivates each other. So we have spoken about that.

So I think today also Harry-di [Harmanpreet Kaur] and Smriti [Mandhana], the partnership they had, I think if Harry-di would have stayed more time, we would have remembered a bit of the same one. But I think it was good.

On India’s improved fielding:

We had not done such good fielding [before this match]. We worked more on fielding. Some of us were hitting it and we took more catches, and we got used to the weather conditions. So I think that also had an impact.

On playing under lights in semi-finals:

Yeah, we’ve been practicing under the lights also. Whenever we get an opportunity, I’m sure once we go back to Antigua, we’ll get practice time. So that will definitely help us and we’ll put in our best efforts.

On the importance of the victory against Australia in the tournament:

I think it’s important not just because it’s Australia, but for ourselves and our team, because we’ve got the momentum. So we need to keep that momentum, keep doing the [right] things, don’t focus mainly on the results. I think it plays a huge impact on our team and I think we look forward to it but not get carried away by it and try to do even better in the semi-finals.

On ticking all boxes before semi-finals:

Not all the boxes [are ticked] because there’s always room for improvement. But I think we did pretty well. I think from the first match to today, we all have seen a lot of improvement in our bowling and in our fielding. Our teammates, everybody, the coaches, the support staff, everybody is putting in a lot of effort, we’re working really hard and it’s paying off. We just try and get better.

On her mindset while batting at No 3 in a big tournament:

I think I don’t focus on the big tournament or anything like that. I just watch the ball and play accordingly, according to my game, because I love playing cricket and I enjoy it. That’s why I don’t bother [thinking about] my age or [the fact that it is a] big tournament. I love hitting the ball, that’s what I do.

On what young Indian players have learned from Harmanpreet and Smriti:

I think the way to take the responsibility and stand up to the challenge, that’s what we’re learning. I think the way they’re handling the expectations and taking on the responsibility and standing up to the occasion is really amazing. We’ll be looking forward to seeing more of them and learning a lot and making most of this experience.

On coaches’ message coming into Australia game:

I think the coaches played a really big impact in our team. Especially [Ramesh Powar], he didn’t do much technical [work], but it was more of a change in mindset. He told us always to dominate whether we’re batting, bowling or fielding. And play positive. That’s how you’ll defeat anybody. But we need to just focus on our strengths – what we can do better – and go ahead with that.

On current team culture:

I think it’s just a change in mindset that has worked for each one of us. And it’s really helping us. So I think he [Powar] has had an impact by changing our mindset. We’ll carry on with that same mindset.

On team’s focus ahead of semi-finals:

Yes, it’s a big game. We’re really looking forward to it and our team is doing pretty well. We take it one match at a time. We focus on the semi-finals and then we focus on the final. We need to keep getting better. We cannot be satisfied with today’s victory, because there are many ways we can still improve. We hope that we continue the same momentum and even win the World Cup.