There was no doubt that a Mary Kom bout would draw the biggest crowd in New Delhi. After three days of some great boxing bouts, it was worth the wait on Sunday as Mary Kom stepped in the ring for her first bout of AIBA World Championships.

Not only did she live up to the expectations, she captured her first win of the tournament with an unanimous decision over Kazakhstan’s Aigerim Kassenayeva.

With some swift and clever movement, Mary got her combinations right and left her opponent high and dry. While the Kazak boxer tried moving closer to Mary, she moved back and countered on every opportunity she got.

Mary’s win was India’s fourth bout of the day spread over two sessions. The hosts are the only unbeaten country at the World Championships as two boxers – Lovlina Borgohain and Bhagyabati Kachari – began their campaigns with wins while Manisha Maun continued her superb run. She entered the quarter-finals with a dominating win over defending world champion Dina Zholaman of Kazakhstan in the first session of the fourth day.

Manisha, who had beaten a two-time World Championships bronze medallist Christina Cruz of USA in the first round, once again showed why she is regarded as one of the top prospects in Indian boxing as she overcame a stiff challenge by Zholaman.

“I have beaten her before in Poland and it makes it a bit easier. I was confident. I don’t think like she is a world champion or a world bronze medallist, I just go there and box,” Manisha said.

Her bout was also a display of great technique by using her long reach and forcing her opponent to come closer to her. That forced her to take more clean punches, especially in the third round. After a slow start in the first round, which was awarded to the Kazak by two of the five judges, Manisha moved quicker and connected a few right-handed punches.

Lovlina and Bhagyabati started with contrasting wins in the 69kg and 81kg weight categories respectively. While Lovlina won by an unanimous decision against Atheyna Bylon of Panama, Kachari had to battle hard against Irina Schonberger of Germany with a 4-1 split decision.

Lovlina dominated her bout throughout and won easily. She claimed to be nervous before her debut bout, but it did not appear so once she was inside the ring.

“I was nervous before this bout and it was a tough bout. So I am very happy with the win because a lot of preparation went into the this. But now I am very confident of my next bout,” she said.

Bhagyabati ended the first session with a close win over Schonberger. It improved India’s record to five wins in first round so far with Manisha the only boxer to enter the quarters.