Anjum Moudgil, India’s number one women’s 50m rifle 3 positions shooter, defended her crown in the event at the 62nd National Shooting Championship Competitions in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday.

The Punjab shooter shot 458.6 in the finals to finish ahead of seasoned Tejaswini Sawant of Maharashtra, who finished with a score of 457.7.

Sunidhi Chauhan of Madhya Pradesh won the bronze medal with a finals score of 443.0.

Moudgil, who had won five gold in the last nationals and recently sealed a quota spot at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic at the World Championships, had earlier shot 1168 in the qualification to top the field.

Sawant had finished second in qualification with a score of 1163.