Australia have been fined for maintaining a slow over-rate in their Group B match of the ICC Women’s World T20 2018 match against India in Guyana on Saturday.

Match referee Richie Richardson imposed the fine after Meg Lanning’s side was ruled to be one over short of their target when time allowances were taken into consideration. Australia lost the match by 48 runs.

In accordance with Article 2.22.1 of the International Cricket Council’s Code of Conduct, which relates to minor over-rate offences, players are fined 10% of their match fees for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time, with the captain fined double that amount.

As such, Lanning has been fined 20% of her match fee, while other players of the side have received 10% fines. Lanning pleaded guilty to the offence after the end of the match and accepted the proposed sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing.

If there is a second minor over-rate offence committed by the Australian team in a T20I within 12 months with Lanning as captain, she will be suspended for one match.

The charge was levelled by on-field umpires Gregory Brathwaite and Wayne Knights, third umpire Sue Redfern and fourth umpire Shaun George.