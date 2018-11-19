Pinki Jangra and Simranjit Kaur continued their superb form on Monday to make it eight Indian boxers in quarter-finals of the AIBA Women’s World Championships in New Delhi.

By the end of the first session on day five of the World Championships, India had a mixed bag of fortunes. Sonia had reached the quarter-final of the 57kg category after upsetting former world champion Stanimira Petrova of Bulgaria. But Saweety Boora became the second boxer after Sarita Devi to bow out of the tournament after her loss to Poland’s Elzbieta Wojcik of Poland.

But that was not all. Bulgaria were upset with the decision of the 57kg bout and the coach Petar Yousifov threw a water bottle inside the ring. The controversy only added to the doubts about the result that most in the audience had.

“I am just going to say one thing that it was corruption by judges. It was not a fair decision,” Petrova said after the bout.

Coach Yousifov had to suffer the consequences of his action as AIBA decided to take back his accreditation and barred him from ringside, saying that such action was “unacceptable” by the organisation.

Morning session highlights:

In contrast to that first session, it was smooth sailing for the Indian boxers in the second session as Pinki and Simranjit continued their impressive run.

The mood had turned around so much that at the end of Simranjit’s bout against Megan Reid of Scotland, the coach of the Scottish team congratulated her. She was a winner by unanimous decision, ending the day on a high note for India.

“This bout was a little easier than my first bout against USA. I did not have to put so much effort. First round was used to assess the opponent and it’s only in the third round that I try to go all out,” she said.

Her bout was different that the show she put against USA’s Amelia Moore on Saturday. While that high-octane bout saw number of punches, Monday was a more tactical bout from Simranjit where she took her time to assess the Scotland boxer. Once done with that, it was smooth sailing with her powerful right hand punches landing cleanly.

She did take a few herself but that did not affect the result of the bout.

For confirming a medal, the 23-year-old will be up against Ireland’s Amy Broadhurst, a southpaw.

Simranjit knows it will be difficult but is confident of giving her best.

“She is a southpaw and it will be difficult for me because that is a bit unnatural. I have not fought her before but I have watched her bouts so the boxer who performs well will be the winner,” she said.

Pinki, however, had to work harder for a place in the quarter-final. The 28-year-old was slow to start against England opponent Alice Ebonie Jones in the first round but recovered in the next two to emerge victorious in the end. At the end of it, four judges gave 29-28 in favour of the Indian while the fifth judge gave a clear 30-27.

The win made her one of the eight quarter-finalists from India. All eight boxers will be in action on Tuesday which begin with Manisha Maun against the world number one Stoyka Petrova of Bulgaria.

The Indian team’s best performance came in 2006 when it won eight medals including five golds. Incidentally, that Championships was also held in New Delhi. Now, they have a chance of matching that performance.

Evening session highlights: