Mary Kom assured India of their first medal at the World Championships 2018 after winning her quarter-final bout against Wu Yu of China in New Delhi. Already a six-time World Championships medallist, Mary is set add one more after entering the semi-final of the 48kg weight class with an unanimous points decision against Wu.

This is the 35-year-old’s first medal since the 2010 World Championships where she won the gold medal. She has won five gold and one silver medal dating back to the 2001 edition of the tournament.

While the veteran got India to a great start, Manisha Maun failed to continue the run as she went down to Stoyka Petrova in the 54kg quarter-final. She lost by a split decision to the number one seed in the competition.

The youngster, who had beaten a two-time worlds medallist and a former world champion in the first two rounds, found it difficult to control the Bulgarian opponent. Though she had a good first round, Manisha failed to continue the momentum and took some strong punches.

In the first bout involving Mary, there was little action, Mary was the better boxer with clean punches and dominated the Chinese boxer with her movement. More importantly, Mary rarely allowed Wu to get a clean shot at her.

She next faces North Korea’s Hyang Mi Kim in the semi-final.