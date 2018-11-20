The All India Football Federation’s Disciplinary Committee has summoned Jamshedpur FC player Gourav Mukhi for a personal hearing at its head office on Saturday.

Mukhi has been embroiled in a controversy about his age after scoring for Jamshedpur in a 2-2 draw against Bengaluru FC in the Indian Super League last month. He is 16 years old on paper.

Social media was filled with theories and statements about Mukhi’s actual age, following the match. Jamshedpur denied all claims of him being over-age. Older reports indicated that the Jharkhand native had been suspended by the AIFF previously after he had confessed to age fraud.

Mukhi had been summoned to the Indian national camp for the Under-17 World Cup in 2015 but he, along with four teammates from the U-15 nationals-winning Jharkhand team, had admitted they were over-age.

“In the interest of fair play, the AIFF Disciplinary Committee based on prima facie seriousness of the issue has put the player under ‘suspension’ from participation in any AIFF events until a final decision is reached,” a press release said.

This means that Mukhi will not be able to play for Jamshedpur FC, his state team Jharkhand or the senior national team in case he is called up, until the disciplinary committee reaches a verdict.