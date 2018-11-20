British sprinter Nigel Levine has been suspended from all sport for four years after testing positive for banned drug clenbuterol, UK Anti-Doping announced on Tuesday.

Levine failed a drugs test on November 24 last year and it emerged in February that he had been provisionally suspended. Announcing the four-year ban on Tuesday, UKAD said the 29-year-old’s ban will be backdated to December 13, 2017 and run until December 12, 2021.

Levine was part of Britain’s 4x400 metre relay team that competed at the 2016 Rio Olympics and is a European indoor gold medallist. Clenbuterol is an anabolic agent prohibited at all times under global anti-doping rules.

“All athletes must adhere to the principle of strict liability, and are solely responsible for any substances found in their system,” said UKAD chief executive Nicole Sapstead. “Mr Levine is an elite athlete, who has competed at the Olympic Games, European and World Championships, and has received significant anti-doping education throughout his career.

“It is up to role models such as Mr Levine to uphold the highest standards when it comes to anti-doping.”