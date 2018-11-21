Veteran batsman Wasim Jaffer on Wednesday became the first batsman to go past 11,000 runs in Ranji Trophy during Vidarbha’s round three match against Baroda at the VCA stadium in Nagpur.

He made 153 during Baroda’s first innings, his 54th first-class century in a career that has lasted 23 seasons. Jaffer put up a staggering 300-run stand for the second wicket with skipper Faiz Fazal. The 41-year-old got to the landmark when he was on 97.

Jaffer is also the first batsman in Ranji Trophy batsman to go past the 10,000-run mark. His former Mumbai teammate Amol Mazumdar is at the second spot in the batting charts with 9,202 runs, creating some daylight. Jaffer played a leading role last season when Vidarbha stunned the field to become champions. He was run out for 153 on day two. Fazal fell soon after for 151 as Vidarbha marched towards the 500-run mark.

If you want to understand true love, look at Wasim Jaffer playing #RanjiTrophy at 41, with no chance of playing for India again. #Respect — Praful Tickoo (@prafultickoo) November 21, 2018

Wasim Jaffer put on 300 for the 2nd wicket with Faiz Fazal before getting run out on 153. He completed 11000 runs in Ranji Trophy when on 97. #RanjiTrophy — H Studio (@Hstudio18) November 21, 2018