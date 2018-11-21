Wasim Jaffer added yet another feather to his cap on Wednesday, reaching 11,000 Ranji Trophy runs as Vidarbha sent Baroda on a leather hunt in Nagpur. Jaffer and skipper Faiz Fazal put up a 300-run stand.

Kerala, meanwhile, continued to get the better of Bengal at Eden Gardens with Jalaj Saxena smashing a century. Mumbai’s Shivam Dube picked up seven wickets.

Champions reign supreme

In Nagpur, vetetan Wasim Jaffer (153), skipper Faiz Fazal (151) and wicket-keeper batsman Akshay Wadkar (102*) steered reigning champions Vidarbha to a massive 529/6 declared against Baroda who replied with 41 for no loss.

When on 97, Jaffer brought up his 11,000 run in Ranji Trophy, becoming the only batsman to get to the landmark. Incidentally, the 41-year-old is also the only man to get to the 10,000 club. 54th first-class century in a career that has lasted 23 seasons. Jaffer put up a staggering 300-run stand for the second wicket with skipper Faiz Fazal. The 41-year-old got to the landmark when he was on 97.

Vidarbha 529/6 decl. (Wasim Jaffer 153, Faiz Fazal 151, Akshay Wadkar 102*; Lukman Meriwala 2/79) against Baroda 41/0.

Mumbai in control

Arch-rivals Karnataka and Mumbai were in a close fight for the first innings honours in their game at Belgavi. Mumbai did well to restrict the hosts to 400, built mainly around rookie KV Siddharth’s anchoring 161 after Karnataka resumed at their overnight 263/4. Shivam Dubey ended up with a highly creditable seven-wicket haul for 63 runs.

In reply, Mumbai were at 99/2 by stumps on day two, still 301 runs in arrears with Jay Bista cracking an unbeaten 69. Mumbai lost opener Akhil Herwadkar (5) early but his partner Bista hit 11 fours to remain unbeaten after facing 111 balls.

Bad light stops play

Tamil Nadu made 122 for 3 at stumps on the second day after bowling out Andhra for 216 in the first innings at Ongole. Only 140 runs were scored from around 60 overs of play that was possible before bad light ended proceedings on the day. Resuming at 198 for 8, Andhra’s innings ended for the addition of 18 runs. Girinath Reddy, overnight 69, scored 86.

Medium-pacer M Mohammed (4/70) and left-arm spinner R Sai Kishore (3/29) were the main wicket-takers. Sai Kishore and T Natarajan (3/36) wrapped up the host innings by removing B Ayyappa and Imandi Karthik Raman, both failing to open their account.

Tamil Nadu were provided a solid start by the experienced Abhinav Mukund and M Kaushik Gandhi as the duo added 70 runs for the first wicket.

Brief scores: Andhra 216 (Girinath Reddy 86*, Jyothi Saikrishna 58, M Mohammed 4/70, T Natarajan 3/36, Sai Kishore 3/29) vs Tamil Nadu 122 for 3 (M Kaushik Gandhi 38).

Saxena puts Kerala in control

Opener Jalaj Saxena hit his second successive century to put Kerala in the driver’s seat against Bengal at the Eden Gardens.

Starting at overnight 14 with the team’s score at 35 for one, Saxena stood tall in a glittering 143 from 190 balls as Kerala surpassed Bengal’s first innings score of 147 in the opening session before notching up a sizeable 291 in 83 overs.

In their second essay, Bengal lost opener Koushik Ghosh (1) cheaply to be five for one in 2.2 overs – still needing 139 runs to avoid a first innings defeat with two complete day’s play remaining. “It’s very satisfying to see where we are standing right now, despite having started off as underdogs,” Saxena told reporters at the end of second day’s proceedings.

Saxena not only held the Kerala innings together en route to his 14th first class century, but counter-attacked Mohammed Shami with both his sixes coming against the Australia-bound India pacer. The BCCI had cleared Shami to play the match subject to him bowling not more than 15-17 overs in an innings.

But the star pacer ended up bowling 26 overs returning with 3/100 that aptly summed up Bengal’s misery after they opted for a green top in their effort to register the season’s first win.

Rajasthan fight back

Rajasthan conceded the first innings lead to Jharkhand but remained in the hunt for victory in Ranchi. Rajasthan, who were bundled out for a paltry 100 in the first essay, performed better in the second to make 127 for 4 at stumps on day 2, after skittling out Jharkhand for 152.

Robin Bist made 45 after the other top-three Rajasthan batsmen failed. Ashok Menaria (25*) and Rajesh Bishnoi Jr (13*) held fort as Rajasthan would look to extend the lead, which stands at 75 now. Earlier, Jharkhand resumed the second day at 92 for 5 and overhauled Rajasthan’s score with Ishan Jaggi making a fighting 79 in 131 balls with 10 fours.

Rajasthan 100 and 127/4 (Robin Bist 45, Ashok Menaria 25 not out; Anukul Roy 2/28) v Jharkhand 152 (Ishank Jaggi 79; TM Haq 6/52)