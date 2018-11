Ivory Coast and Chelsea great Didier Drogba announced his retirement on Wednesday after a 20-year career.

The 40-year-old scored 164 goals in 381 appearances for Chelsea, winning four Premier League titles, four FA Cups and the 2012 Champions League, while he is also Ivory Coast’s all-time record goalscorer with 65.

Here’s how Twitter reacted to the news:

Didier Yves Drogba Tébily has retired. This is where it all began back in 1989. pic.twitter.com/B8XWm2SRQn — elliot ross (@FutbolsaCountry) November 21, 2018

Didier Drogba nearly left Chelsea after his first season, then Jose Mourinho issued a challenge.



And @didierdrogba became king 👑 pic.twitter.com/2VHOV83tTa — B/R Football (@brfootball) November 21, 2018

Bonsoir et adieu Didier Drogba the footballing superstar. Doubt we'll ever see a better big match player in the game. Magnificent so often for Chelsea when it mattered. Have no doubt he'll be equally impressive at whatever he decides to do next. — Dan Levene (@danlevene) November 22, 2018

Thank you for everything you did with Chelsea and specially for this great night. Good luck in the future Didier,I hope to see you back at Chelsea soon. 💙💙💙

pic.twitter.com/JBdRx00zWn — عــزّوز (@3zooz_CFC) November 21, 2018

Lampard: "As a player, I was fortunate enough to be at a club(Chelsea) that was so driven with people around me, people like Terry, Drogba, and whoever the manager might have been. At a club where success is second nature, it has to be there and it allowed for nothing else" pic.twitter.com/bX7u5CtbOL — Sarrismo™ (@Blue_Footy) November 21, 2018

Drogba on Munich Night: "I would have loved for that moment to be now. You win it and just say, ‘Thank you, goodbye’ I believe in God and sometimes, when I’m on the field, I have some conversations with Him. That night I challenged him and said, ‘OK, if you really exist, show me" — Chelsea Servant (@Chelsea_Servant) November 22, 2018

Congratulations on a wonderful career @didierdrogba. Great achievements on and off the pitch. He’s already retired a few defenders and I’m sure his retirement is just the start of a new adventure. — John Cross (@johncrossmirror) November 21, 2018

Drogba scored a record of 65 goals in 105 caps for Cote d’Ivoire and was named African Footballer of the Year twice #SSFootball — SuperSport Blitz (@SuperSportBlitz) November 22, 2018

And for those who don’t remember just how good Drogba was, here is a look at his goals: