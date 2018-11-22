FC Basel’s women’s team was asked to sell raffle tickets at the club’s 125th anniversary gala, while the men’s side was served a three-course meal, according to reports.

The women’s team members were not invited to attend the gala, reported Swiss website Prime News.

The iconic Swiss club, also a regular in the Champions League circuit, sat the men’s team down at round tables and presented them with a three-course meal. The women’s team, meanwhile were stuck selling tombola tickets to the people attending the gala and were offered just sandwiches to eat in an adjoining room, the report said.

The mega celebration was also open to representatives of other football clubs, external players and coaches. Fans could also be a part of the event, by buying a ticket for 125 Swiss Francs (Rs 8,930).

This is unacceptable!!! While @@FCBasel1893's men's team got to enjoy a fancy dinner for the clubs 125th birthday, the women's team had to serve and sell tomobola tickets. They only had sandwiches waiting for them in a room next door. https://t.co/8JQGigNiKX — Jasmina Schweimler (@JasSchweimler) November 21, 2018

The club justified the shoddy treatment meted out to its women’s team by saying there was a lack of space. “As FCB wanted to make as many seats as possible available to the public, apart from the first team and the club and management – no further internal departments were invited. For all other employees, the FCB will organise a corresponding anniversary employee event next year,” read an official statement given to the Swiss website.