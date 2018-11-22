“Yes, I am looking forward to it... That’s all,” said P Kashyap, in a matter-of-fact tone, as the discussion during the media interaction in the mixed zone during the Syed Modi International veered towards his impending wedding with Saina Nehwal.

Saina and Kashyap had managed to keep their relationship under wraps for almost over a decade. But after the news of their wedding broke, shutterbugs have been following every action of the couple in Lucknow and even the players have been making it a point to be present for each others matches.

So it was inevitable that the questions in the mixed zone were more about next month’s wedding and life thereafter than their performance on court at the Syed Modi International.

And both the players were, perhaps, left wondering why everyone thought that things would have to change for them after December 16 and made it a point to insist that they were still very focussed on their respective careers and their approach would be similar to how it was for the last few years.

“We have not made any plans, absolutely not (about life after marriage),” said Kashyap, adding “We have been together for 14 years, so now its just another session to be finished of wedding and reception and then get back to training.

“Its very important time for us. There is no space where we can sit back and relax and figure out how to live together. (We) Need to just get on with it,” said Kashyap after coming from behind to beat Indonesia’s Firman Abdul Kholak in the second round.

Kashyap is trying to resurrect his career after struggling with injuries for the last three years and has shown glimpses of his past form in Lucknow as he reached the quarterfinal of a Super 300 or above tournament for the first time since the Indian Open in February. Even Saina has struck form in the second half of the year — winning the Asian Games bronze and reaching the Denmark Open final.

Saina, who is looking to add the Syed Modi International title to the Commonwealth Games gold this year, also insisted that they have been together for a long time and so she doesn’t expect life to change drastically for them.

“Both of us have one thing in mind, to do well and win for the country. That’s what keeps motivating us. There is nothing different otherwise.

“The only thing on my mind will be my matches, the Olympics. Nothing more than that till I play,” she insisted.

For Kashyap, the former Commonwealth Games champion, it is a exciting phase in his life.

“Everyone is scaring me that its going to be tough. But its exciting that something different is happening in our life. Among my colleagues (players in my group) we don’t have any badminton players who are couples. There are few juniors who are living together and they seem ok. So it should be ok,” said Kashyap.