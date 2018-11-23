ICC Women’s World T20 semi-final, West Indies v Australia live: Hosts take on Meg Lanning and Co
Live updates from the first semi-final of the Women’s World T20 as two former champions take on each other.
Live updates
12.55 am: Hello all and welcome to the live blog of the first semi-final of the Women’s World T20 as two former champions take on each other.
The ICC Women’s World T20 2018 is set for its knockout phase as action moves to the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua.
The upcoming fixtures will feature rematches of big-ticket games from the last two years; First match will see the hosts and defending champions the Windies take on Australia in a repeat of the final of the ICC Women’s World T20 2016. On that occasion, the Windies scripted a famous win, becoming only the fourth team to win a world title since 1973.
Then, India will face England as the lights take full effect, a repeat of the nail-biting final the two played out in the ICC Women’s World Cup last year. England won that tournament after a tumultuous year, while India narrowly missed a first world title.
The evening promises excellent cricket and a great atmosphere, with the 12,500 capacity Sir Vivian Richards Stadium nearly sold-out