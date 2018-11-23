Women’s World T20 semi-final, India v England live: Harmanpreet opts to bat first; no Mithali Raj
All the updates from the second semi-final of the 2018 World T20.
Live updates
5.22 am: Time for the national anthems...
5.16 am: Some stats to warm you up for the match...
- England have won all four times they’ve met India in the ICC Women’s World T20 competition; successfully chasing down India’s score in all four of those matches.
- This is the first time these two sides are meeting outside the Asian subcontinent or England in a T20I.
- India have the opportunity to reach an ICC Women’s World T20 final for the first time; they tasted defeat both times they previously got to the semi-final stage (2009 and 2010).
- The highest T20I score ever posted by an England player came against India earlier this year – Danni Wyatt’s 124 off 64 balls (25th March 2018).
- Smriti Mandhana is set to record her 50th T20I innings with the bat during this match; she claimed her highest ever T20I score last time out against Australia (83).
PLAYING XI : Big news is Mithali Raj not being selected, of course. Harmanpreet says at the toss, “It’s not about not selecting Mithali, it’s about keeping a winning combination.” The combination that defeated Australia, of course.
Big call. Correct call? Let’s find out.
ENGLAND WOMEN
Tamsin Beaumont, Danielle Wyatt, Amy Jones (W), Natalie Sciver, Heather Knight (C), Lauren Winfield, Sophia Dunkley, Anya Shrubsole, Danielle Hazell, Kirstie Gordon, Sophie Ecclestone
INDIA WOMEN
Smriti Mandhana, Taniya Bhatia (W), Jemimah Rodrigues, Dayalan Hemalatha, Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Deepti Sharma, Veda Krishnamurthy, Anuja Patil, Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Poonam Yadav
5.03 am:
TOSS: Harmanpreet Kaur wins the toss and India will bat first.
BIG NEWS: Mithali Raj is NOT selected, India stick to the winning XI.
4.50 am: Hello and welcome to The Field’s live blog for the second semi-final of the ICC Women’s World T20. The venue is Antigua. The protagonists? Finalists of the 2017 Word Cup Final. India and England.
Fifteen months after the thriller on the hallowed turf of Lord’s, here we are – it’s India vs England in a ICC women’s world event once again. This time, it’s in the semi-final of the first ever standalone ICC Women’s World T20, at Sir Vivian Richards stadium in Antigua. In a constant upward curve for the women’s game, this is another inflection point. An entertaining tournament is now at the business end.
India England head-to-head in T20Is
|Matches
|Record
|Overall
|13
|England won: 10, India won: 3
|In 2018
|2
|England won: 1, India won: 1
|In Women's World T20s
|4
|England won: 4, India won: 0
This should be a cracker!