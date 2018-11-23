Australia defeated the West Indies by 71 runs in the first semi-final of the Women’s World T20 at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua on Thursday.

Alyssa Healy was passed fit after suffering a concussion and struck 46 in the Australians’ 142/5, with the Windies’ title defence coming to a sad end as they were bowled out for 71 with 2.3 overs remaining.

Put in to bat on a pitch where the experienced three-time former champions found free scoring difficult, the Aussies were indebted again to the prolific Alyssa Healy, the opening batter topscoring with 46.

Healy and captain Meg Lanning produced the best partnership of the innings, putting on 51 for the second wicket although they struggled to dominate a bowling attack which remained generally disciplined until a late assault inspired by Rachael Haynes.

After Healy fell to leg-spinner Afy Fletcher and Lanning was bowled by all-rounder Deandra Dottin, Haynes struck a flurry of boundaries to reach an unbeaten 25 off 15 balls to give her side a fighting chance against the title-holders.

She was particularly harsh on Dottin, who despite claiming the important wicket of Lanning, conceded 23 runs off two overs at the end of the innings.

Australia, beaten by eight wickets by the West Indies in the 2016 final of the tournament in Kolkata, were a relieved team when Healy passed a late fitness test after sustaining a concussion in the field during their last group match against India in Guyana five days earlier.

West Indies named an unchanged team for the fourth consecutive match but the Australians brought in leg-spinner Georgia Wareham in place of all-rounder Tayla Vraelinck, who made her debut in the loss to the Indians.

With AFP inputs