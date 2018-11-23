Rain is threatening to play spoilsport for the second straight match in India’s tour of Australia, with cloudy skies greeting the two teams in Melbourne on Friday ahead of the second of three Twenty20 Internationals.

Rain had cut short the first T20I in Brisbane to a 17-overs-a-side contest, which had to be decided via the Duckworth-Lewis method. Australia were at 158/4 in 17 overs when rain stopped play for over an hour. India were then given a D/L method-induced target of 174 in 17 overs. The visitors fell short by four runs to give Australia a 1-0 lead in the series.

There could be more of the same, in terms of the weather, in the second T20I in Melbourne. The covers were on at the ground as of 9.47 am IST (the scheduled start of the match is 1.20 pm IST). Here is what the Melbourne Cricket Club tweeted earlier this morning:

The covers are still on at the MCG. Fingers crossed this rain clears over the next few hours. Gates open at 5pm. Scheduled start time is 6.50pm, but can commence later if required. #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/osl9KfjpCz — Melbourne Cricket Club (@MCC_Members) November 23, 2018

According to Australia’s Bureau of Meteorology, 3 mm to 10 mm rain is expected to fall in Melbourne on Friday. “There’s a high chance (80%) of showers, most likely in the morning and afternoon,” sbs.com.au quoted the Bureau of Meteorology as saying.