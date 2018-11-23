Tvesa Malik wrapped up her fourth title of the season with a birdie-birdie finish in the 16th Leg of the Women’s Pro Golf Tour at Lucknow on Friday. Tvesa carded one-over 71 for a total of even par 210 over three days and 54 holes, PTI reported.

Tvesa also extended her lead at the top of the Order of Merit with two more events to go in the season. Tvesa did well to win as Ridhima Dilawari put up a great challenge with the week’s best score of three-under 67 that brought her to four-over 214 but four shots short of Tvesa, who rode her earlier lead. Ridhima had started the final day eight shots behind Ridhima.

Smriti Mehra (72) totalled 216 and finished third, while Khushi Khanijau carded in red figures at one-under 69 and was fourth at 220. Neha Tripathi (71) and Siddhi Kapoor (73) were Tied-fifth at 223, while Gursimar Badwal (72 and 225) was sixth and Amandeep Drall (78) was eighth.

Tvesa, who started the day with a handy lead of five shots over Smriti Mehra, birdied the second but dropped shots on fifth, seventh and ninth. Smriti made up ground with an even par 34 in the front nine. On the back nine, Tvesa was two-under, while Smriti went two over and the gap became six.

Ridhima, who represented India at the 2018 Asian Games, fired six birdies, three on either side of the turn but also dropped three bogeys in her 67. Tvesa Malik stays on top of the Merit list with Rs 15,48,400, while Amandeep Drall, who had a disappointing week is a distant second at Rs 11,05,000. Neha Tripathi has collected Rs 9,97,200.

The next leg, the penultimate in the current season, will be played at the Noida Golf Course from November 27-30.