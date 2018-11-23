Will Young scored an unbeaten 117, steering New Zealand A to 221/5 against India A on the opening day of the second unofficial Test at Hamilton. India A captain Karun Nair opted to field but he did not get the early wickets he was hoping for, PTI reported.

The three India A pacers - Rajneesh Gurbani (2/36), Mohammed Siraj (2/26) and Navdeep Saini (1/66) – shared the five wickets between them.

From 100/2, the visitors bounced back to make it 141/5 before an unbeaten 80-run stand between Young and Theo van Woerkom (32*) helped New Zealand regain control of the innings.

The opening unofficial Test of the three-match series had ended in a draw. Australia-bound India Test players like Ajinkya Rahane, Murali Vijay, Hanuma Vihari, Prithvi Shaw and Parthiv Patel had taken part in the game.

They are now preparing in Sydney ahead of the first Test beginning December 6 at Adelaide.

Brief scores: New Zealand A 221/5 (Young 117*; Siraj 2/26, Gurbani 2/36).