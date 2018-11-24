Indonesian badminton legend Rudy Hartono on Friday said that India should not depend on a couple of players to win them medals.

Indian badminton has had a tough year, with Saina Nehwal being the only gold medallist in individual tournaments. PV Sindhu reached five finals but lost all of them, while Srikanth managed to reach only one final, at the Commonwealth Games, and lost. India did win the mixed-team gold at the Commonwealth Games.

Hartono, in India for a coaching stint in Tamil Nadu, said that India’s top stars carry a lot of burden on them. “India depends a lot on a couple of players,” the eight-time All England Open champion told the Times of India.

“They carry so much burden when they go into tournaments. Why not have a few more players? China has a world class player in every category. The population here is huge like China and India is capable of producing more players at the highest level,” he added.

The 69-year-old also recommended Indian players to prioritise and prepare for big tournaments such as the All England Open, world championships and Olympics. “Those are the events that really matter.”

Asked about Sindhu’s stumbles in tournament finals, Hartono said it might have to do with her aggressive game. “Sindhu attacks too much,” he said. “When you do the same thing over and over again, your opponent will start reading your game.”

He also said that losing big matches is normal and it can be overcome if you have the desire. The 69-year-old believes Sindhu has a lot of time on her hands to make amends to her game before the Tokyo Olympics.

“Sindhu is only 23,” he said. “In my opinion, she will win in Tokyo. In another two years, she will be in her prime. She should forget the past and move on.”