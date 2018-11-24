Indian gymnast Dipa Karmarkar finished 23rd in the balance beam event on the second day of the Artistic Gymnastics World Cup in Cottbus, Germany.

The 25-year-old from Tripura, who had qualified for the vault finals on Friday, scored 11.066 (4.8+6.266) for a lowly finish out of the 32 competing gymnasts in the event.

Rakesh Patra was ranked 16th out of 29 gymnasts in Parallel Bar qualification round with a score of 13,033 (5.3+7.733).

In the qualification round of men’s vault, Ashish Kumar finished at the 23rd place out of 27 gymnasts after scoring 12.866.

Aruna Reddy, however, couldn’t participate in floor due to the knee injury suffered on the opening day.

The Cottbus event is part of an eight-event qualifying system for the 2020 Olympics. The gymnasts will make the cut based on the their top three scores.