Three Indians made it to ICC’s team of the tournament of the Women’s World T20 2018 based on performances during the 16-day tournament held across three venues in the West Indies.

Three players each from England and India, two from Australia, and one each from Pakistan, New Zealand and the Windies have been named in the XI.

India captain Harmanpreet Kaur, one of two captains to make the squad along with Pakistan’s Javeria Khan, has been named to lead the team, with Player of the Tournament Alyssa Healy of Australia, India’s left-handed opener Smriti Mandhana and England’s Amy Jones, who was also the designated wicket-keeper, chosen to bat ahead of her.

All-rounders Deandra Dottin of the Windies and Ellyse Perry of Australia, and England fast bowler Anya Shrubsole are the seam bowlers in the squad with off-spinner Leigh Kasperek of New Zealand, leg-spinner Poonam Yadav of India and left-arm spinner Kirstie Gordon of England the spinners. Bangladesh new-ball bowler Jahanara Alam has been named as the 12th player.

The selection panel comprised former players and commentators Ian Bishop, Anjum Chopra and Ebony Rainford-Brent, journalist Melinda Farrell, and ICC’s General Manager – Cricket, Geoff Allardice.

ICC Women’s World T20 2018 Team of the Tournament (in batting order)

Alyssa Healy (Australia) – 225 runs

Smriti Mandhana (India) – 178 runs

Amy Jones (England, wicket-keeper) – 107 runs, 5 dismissals

Harmanpreet Kaur (India, captain) – 183 runs

Deandra Dottin (Windies) – 121 runs, 10 wickets

Javeria Khan (Pakistan) – 136 runs

Ellyse Perry (Australia) – 60 runs, 9 wickets

Leigh Kasperek (New Zealand) – 8 wickets

Anya Shrubsole (England) – 7 wickets

Kirstie Gordon (England) – 8 wickets

Poonam Yadav (India) – 8 wickets

12th: Jahanara Alam (Bangladesh) – 6 wickets