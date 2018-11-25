Abhay Singh’s sterling run in the Sutton Coldfield International 2018, a PSA challenger event, came to a disappointing end in the final late on Saturday at the hands of second seed Victor Crouin of France.

The fourth seeded Indian was undone by the steady approach of Crouin. The match, which lasted for nearly an hour, involved two great movers on the court. Crouin won 11-4, 11-6, 11-8.

Crouin’s forte was his ability to fire boasts, often catching his opponent on the wrong foot. Abhay did delight with his ability to return some impossible shots to the nick. That set the tone for a close encounter but Crouin was sharp in closing out the games.