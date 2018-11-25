Virat Kohli got into his groove on the Australia tour with a match-winning 61, helping India win the third T20 International by six wickets and draw the three-match series 1-1 in Sydney on Sunday.

Kohli’s measured 41-ball knock and his 60-run unbeaten stand with Dinesh Karthik (22 not out off 18) gave India the much-needed (and deserved) series-levelling win ahead of the highly anticipated Test series beginning December 6 at Adelaide.

The captain’s perfectly executed chase in 19.4 overs came after Shikhar Dhawan (41 off 22 balls) and Rohit Sharma (23 off 16 balls) provided a flying start to the innings. Chasing 165, Dhawan and Sharma put on 50 runs off just 28 balls. Both batsmen took the aerial route with aplomb and hit seven fours and four sixes between them to leave the Australian bowlers clueless. Overall, India scored 67-1 in the powerplay overs.

That start, Australia captain Aaron Finch said later, ultimately proved to be the difference between the two sides.

Earlier, Krunal Pandya took career-best figures of 4-36 as Australia were restricted to 164-6 in 20 overs.

Australia won the opening T20 by four runs while the second game was a washout, putting additional pressure on India who came here at the back of winning six T20 series in a row.

The unbeaten innings from Kohli meant his incredible chasing record in T20Is continued — every time he’s been not out in a run-chase in T20Is, India have won the match.

That match—and particularly the run chase—was a helluva lot of fun. After Dhawan’s stunning shot-making Australia fought really hard to take it deep on a tricky pitch. It was the perfect situation for Kohli though; he now averages 120.62 in successful T20I run chases. #AUSvIND — Freddie Wilde (@fwildecricket) November 25, 2018

Virat Kohli in successful T20I run chases:

26*

31

78*

21 - the lowest score he got dismissed

29

36*

54

57*

72*

50

49

56*

41*

55*

82*

82

22*

20*

43

61*#AUSvIND — Deepu Narayanan (@deeputalks) November 25, 2018

Virat Kohli 2144* runs in T20Is, goes past Brendon McCullum (2140). He now occupies 4th position in T20I cricket!#IndvAus#AUSvIND — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) November 25, 2018

Virat Kohli now averages an astounding 120.6 in successful run chases in T20Is, Of the 52 players to have played at least 10 innings in successful chases - no player has a better average. Cameron White a distant second with 99.0.#AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/pqt07ui5Ex — The Cricket Prof. (@CricProf) November 25, 2018

Most runs vs an opposition in T20Is:



465* Kohli v Aus

463 Guptill v Pak

436 Shahzad v Ire

425 Finch v Eng

424 Guptill v SA#AusvInd — Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) November 25, 2018

And it’s not just Kohli, Karthik is fast earning a reputation as one of the most clinical finishers in the shortest format.

Dinesh Karthik in T20I runchases:

31(28)*

17(12)

4(1)*

18(12)*

2(2)*

39(25)*

29(8)*

0(5)

31(34)*

0(0)*

30(13)

22(18)*

When he remains unbeaten: Nine wins in nine games

When he gets dismissed: Three loses in three games#AUSvIND — Deepu Narayanan (@deeputalks) November 25, 2018

In T20Is,



No. of times Kohli remained unbeaten in chases - 12 times

No. of times India won - 12 times



No. of Dinesh Karthik remained unbeaten in chases - 9 times

No. of times India won - 9 times#INDvAUS — Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) November 25, 2018

Earlier, there was redemption for Pandya as well after a poor start to the series. He was eventually declared man of the match.

In T20Is in Australia,



Best Bowling Figures for a spinner : Krunal Pandya (4/36 - 3rd T20I)



Worst Bowling Figures for a spinner : Krunal Pandya (0/55 - 1st T20I)#INDvAUS — Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) November 25, 2018

Krunal Pandya this series:

Gabba: 0/55 - most runs conceded by an Indian bowler vs Aus

SCG: 4/36 - second best figures for Ind vs Aus#AUSvIND — Deepu Narayanan (@deeputalks) November 25, 2018

Krunal Pandya 4/36 - best figures by an Indian bowler in T20I cricket in Australia

Also best figures by a spinner on Australian soil in T20Is#IndvAus #AusvInd — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) November 25, 2018

While it was not a series win for India, they continued to maintain their impressive record in bilateral T20I series.

India level the series at SCG and continue their record of not losing a bilateral T20I series (2 or more mats) against Australia. #AusvInd — ESPNcricinfo stats (@ESPNcric_stats) November 25, 2018

Since losing in ICC World T20, 2016 India have not suffered a defeat in a series / tournament consisting of 2 or more result-oriented games. Out of 11 such series India have won 9 and drawn 2.#AUSvIND — Rajneesh Gupta (@rgcricket) November 25, 2018