Tennis legend John McEnroe might be turning 60 soon but he still believes he could challenge Serena Williams on court if he had to.

Donald Trump had long ago, before becoming US president, famously offered McEnroe $1 million to play either Serena or her sister Venus Williams in a match, à la the famous battle-of-the-sexes match in 1973 between Billie-Jean King and Bobby Riggs. King had won that match.

McEnroe said he probably would be able to challenge Serena if he trained properly but he wouldn’t want to do it.

“It’s not something I ever wanted to do, honestly, but it’s something that I’m always asked,” McEnroe told news show 60 Minutes Australia on Sunday.

“I don’t know why I’m the guy. Why doesn’t he ask someone else? Go ask any of the other players, whoever the hell it is. It’s always me that somehow, it’s like I’m the one.

“It started in Australia 20 years ago because Serena and Venus when they were, I think, 18 and 19 or whatever said, ‘We can play with the guys and beat the guys.’

“The short answer is, as of this moment, if I trained properly and worked hard, I still believe that I could do it.

“I’m not going to say [I couldn’t]. I’m getting closer to not being sure, let’s put it that way.”

The seven-time Grand Slam champion also defended Serena for her outburst during the 2018 US Open final, saying he did not understand why everyone was so shocked.

Williams lost the US Open final in straight sets to Japan’s Naomi Osaka after a fiery confrontation with chair umpire Carlos Ramos that she later blamed on sexism. Williams called Ramos a “thief” and a “liar” in a running row with the Portuguese official that eventually saw her docked a game.

“Look at the world that we live in and you’re going to sit there and tell me what Serena Williams did on the court is comparable to the insanity that we’re living in right now?” said McEnroe, who had numerous confrontations with umpires during his career. “I mean, come on. Give me a break.”

McEnroe did add that he felt Williams had gone too far with the confrontation but said it was nothing extraordinary.

“I think she went too far,” he said. “She obviously was getting her derriere kicked [but] I didn’t think it was that extraordinary. I’ve done worse myself.”

McEnroe also warned Australia’s Nick Kyrgios, who is a hothead like the American was during his playing days, that he is headed towards a disaster if he does not change his ways.

“The difference between Nick and I at the moment is I tried all the time,” McEnroe said.