Former India hockey captain Dhanraj Pillay believes a podium finish for India at the 2018 World Cup will propel Indian hockey to the next level.

The 50-year-old, who represented India at four World Cups, also said it’s very important for India to reach the quarter-finals “by hook or crook”.

“I have been saying since the 1990s that Indian hockey needs one big victory, either in the World Cup or the Olympics,” Pillay told DNA.

“If we finish at the podium in this World Cup, hockey in India will go somewhere it has never gone before. It will rise to the next level.

“Hockey players will also be recognised everywhere. All these players can become household names, and they have a great opportunity to do that,” he added.

Pillay said the tournament is even more important for Manpreet Singh’s men because it is being hosted by India.

“It is imperative for India to reach the quarter-finals by hook or crook,” he said. “After the quarter-final stage, it is about one good or bad day. But I don’t want this team to have a bad day at the office.”

Pillay hopes that each member of the Indian squad and support staff remains focused over the next 20 days.

“My only advice to the players is this: whatever plans are made by coach Harendra Singh and the other coaches, stick to them,” he said.

“Don’t put your guard down and leave your strategy at any time. Stick to that till the last whistle. Be composed, don’t get excited, and enjoy the atmosphere.”

The 2018 Men’s Hockey World Cup begins in Odisha on Wednesday.