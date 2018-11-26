Madhya Pradesh’s Varsha Varman became the women’s trap national champion after winning gold at the ongoing 62nd National Shooting Championship, shotgun events for which are being held in Jaipur.

Varman, who just missed qualifying for the Asian Games finals, shot 38 to get the better of Junior World Cup finalist Soumya Gupta of Delhi, who ended with 37 hits. Defending champion Shagun Chowdhary of ONGC won bronze with a final round effort of 30.

It was Varman’s state-mate Manisha Keer, who had earlier topped qualification with a score of 116, while the eventual champion was in second place with a score of 114. Snehlata Singh Rajawat and Kirti Gupta were the other two finalists.

Soumya however was not to be denied a national title on the day as she won the junior women’s trap title with 38 hits in the final. Her state-mate Aadya Tripathi scored 37 hits to take silver while Manisha Keer, who had topped the junior qualification round as well with an identical score of 116, got the bronze with a finals score of 29.