Indian cricket legend Mithali Raj has furiously accused cricket leaders of bias for dropping her for last Friday’s World Twenty20 semi-final, which India lost to England.
Raj, the highest run scorer in the women’s international game and still India’s one-day captain, wrote a furious letter of complaint and met Board of Control for Indian Cricket (BCCI) leaders on Monday to vent her anger.
“For the first time in a 20 year long career, I felt deflated, depressed and let down,” said the 35-year-old in the letter.
Raj questioned whether “my services to my country are of any value to a few people in power who are out to destroy me and break my confidence.”
