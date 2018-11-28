Chinglensana Singh Kangujam , the vice-captain of the Indian men’s hockey team, reached the milestone of 200 international caps in the ongoing World Cup match against South Africa on Wednesday.

The experienced midfielder first made his international debut in 2011 at the Champions Challenge in South Africa. The 26-year-old hails from Manipur and is known for his composure and authority in India’s midfield.

He won his first medal with the senior team at the 2013 Men’s Asia Cup where the Indian team won the silver. He was also a member of the silver-winning team at the 2014 Commonwealth Games held in Glasgow. His first gold came in the same year when India beat Pakistan 4-2 in penalty shootout after the scores were tied at 1-1 after the regulation time.

The man from Manipur has also represented India at the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games earlier this year, and was a part of the team that won the silver at the FIH Men’s Champions Trophy 2018. He was was also a part of the team that won the bronze at the 18th Asian Games 2018 and the gold at the 5th Men’s Asian Champions Trophy 2018.

“Making my 200th International appearance for the Indian team gives me immense joy and satisfaction as it is something that I have always looked forward to. Representing the country for a prolonged period of time and helping in winning laurels throughout the world against the best teams is something that motivates me and I am proud to have achieved this milestone on the biggest stage, the Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup Bhubaneswar 2018. I would like to thank my family, my teammates, support staff and Hockey India, for always supporting me throughout my career and I look forward to achieving many glorious things for the nation,” he said in a statement.