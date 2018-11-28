Puneri Paltan produced a superb comeback to beat Haryana Steelers 35-33 in the Pro Kabaddi League on Wednesday.

It was a solid all-round effort by Puneri Paltan as they picked up their game in the second half. Haryana Steelers were left ruing a disappointing second half performance.

Sandeep Narwal scored seven points for Pune while GB More chipped in with six points. Monu Goyat got 11 points for Haryana but their second half performance let them down. Monu opened Puneri Paltan’s account with a two-point raid in the first minute. Haryana Steelers leveled the match at 4-4 with a couple of raid points.

Haryana Steelers tightened their grip on the match in the next few minutes as Vikas Kandola’s brilliant raid in the ninth minute inflicted an all out on Pune.

Puneri Paltan could not recover from that all out in the first half as they struggled to put points on board. The Steelers asserted further domination with another all out in the 17th minute to lead 20-7.

Monu Goyat and Vikas Kandola got points at regular intervals as Haryana enjoyed a healthy 15-point lead at the end of the first half.

There was a sense of complacency in Haryana’s performance in the second half as in 10 minutes they could score just three points. Puneri Paltan’s hopes of a comeback were ignited as they inflicted an all out in the 29th minute to trail 21-26.

Pune’s defence had a first half to forget as they could muster just two tackle points. At the start of the second half, they picked the third tackle point to trail 10-24 after 24 minutes. A super tackle was forced by PuneriPaltan in the 25th minute as they attempted to reduce the point gap.

Puneri Paltan were in scintillating form in the second half as they inflicted an all out in the 36th minute to complete a sensational comeback. In the last five minutes, Haryana Steelers could not come to terms with Puneri Paltan’s intensity.