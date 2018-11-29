Top-seed Manav Thakkar finished the ITTF World Junior Circuit on a high as he claimed the Junior Boys Singles and doubles gold at the 2018 Portugal Junior and Cadet Open in Guimarães on Wednesday night.

In what was an all-Indian final, Manav defeated Jeet Chandra in a tough match which went down to the wire. Manav won 11-5, 7-11, 10-12, 11-8, 9-11, 11-4, 11-9.

Earlier in the day, he had partnered Manush Shah to win the doubles title, as the top Indian pair overcame a stiff challenge from compatriots, Chandra and Snehit Suravajjula, the No. 2 seeds, 11-7, 11-6, 13-15, 7-11, 11-6.

Manav, en route to final, had beaten fifth-seed Italian John Oyebode 11-9, 11-6, 11-3, 9-11, 11-5 in the pre-quarters, Portugal’s Gonçalo Gomez 11-5, 11-5, 11-9, 11-4 in the quarters and finally third-seeded Indian Snehit 11-8, 6-11, 11-7, 11-5, 7-11, 6-11, 11-4 in the semifinals.

Manav, who could not find form in the Youth Olympics at Buenos Aires a couple of months ago, finally found his rhythm in Portugal. In what was an even contest, the experience of Manav came good as he stopped Chandra two points short in the decider.

There were other successful Indians in Guimaraes as Selenadeepthi Selvakumar and Swastika Ghosh won a bronze medal each in Junior Girls singles after failing to go past the semifinal hurdles. Top-seeded Indian Selena lost to local favourite Liu Yangzi 8-11, 16-18, 8-11, 3-11 while China’s Qin Xiaoce beat Swastika 13-11, 11-3, 11-6, 12-10.

Earlier, the Chennai girl pairing up with Italian Marie Chapet lost their junior girls doubles semifinals to third-seeded Portugal pair of Raquel Martins and Celia Silva 7-11, 6-11, 9-11 to settle for the bronze medal.