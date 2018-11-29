Rajasthan Royals have roped in fast bowling coach Steffan Jones for the upcoming 12th edition of the Indian Premier League, the team announced in a release.

Jones, who was regarded highly as a fast bowler playing for several counties in a career spanning 14 years, has worked with the likes of Stuart Broad and Dan Christian during his short coaching stint with Hobart Hurricanes last year. His stay with the Hurricanes in the Big Bash League was much appreciated and Broad even rated him ‘right up there’ among the best bowling coaches he had worked with.

Starting his first class career in 1997, Jones represented Somerset, Northamptonshire, Derbyshire and Kent taking 387 wickets in 148 matches at an average of 36.87. He has 10 five-wicket hauls and one 10-wicket haul.

Jones has coached at Derbyshire and Somerset and is currently director of Sports Performance and Wellbeing at Wellington School in Somerset. He was also a part-time scout for Surrey. He has a Sport and Exercise Science BSC (Hons) at Loughborough University and a PGCE in PE from Cambridge University.

He also played rugby professionally and has done research in javelin and baseball.

“Jones thinks differently, and that is what we love at the Royals. His research into other sports is extremely interesting and his data and sports science focus meant he was a perfect fit for RR. Steffan brings in a fresh perspective to the art of fast bowling and we are excited to have him at Rajasthan Royals,” said Royals’ Head of Cricket, Zubin Bharucha.