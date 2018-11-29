Gujarat Fortunegiants showed why they are the team to beat as they registered a comfortable 35-20 win over Puneri Paltan in the Pro Kabaddi League in Pune on Thursday.

Sachin (7 points) and Prapanjan (5 points) combined to scored 12 raid points while Gujarat’s defence scored 14 tackle points and contained Pune’s raiders.

Puneri Paltan’s raiders had a quiet match and that was the biggest reason of their downfall. Sandeep Narwal got a high five for Puneri Paltan. Gujarat Fortunegiants were top of the table in Zone A with 63 points from 15 matches while Puneri Paltan were third with 47 points from 18 matches.

Puneri Paltan got off to a quick start as they scored a raid and tackle point to lead 2-0. Gujarat Fortunegiants levelled the match at 2-2 in the second minute. After five minutes of play both teams were neck and neck and it was 5-5.

Gujarat’s strong defensive unit came to the fore once again as they scored a couple of tackle points to open a four-point lead. Things got worse for Puneri Paltan as they suffered an all out in the 11th minute.

Gujarat Fortunegiants finished the first half strongly as they held a 9-point lead with the score reading 20-11.

Puneri Paltan, fresh after a strong comeback in their last match, tried to repeat the feat but Gujarat’s defence was solid as rock.