Rashid Khan’s stature as a world-class spinner with the white ball is now an established fact. The Afghanistan youngster has dominated in leagues around the world with the ball in his hand and is, without doubt, a superstar of the shortest format.

But his ability with the bat is often under-rated and playing in the T10 League he showed just why.

Playing for Maratha Arabians against Pakhtoons, Rashid hit a monstrous six in Sharjah on Thursday.

And not just any shot — it was the famed helicopter.

In the last ball of the ninth over, facing Pakistan seamer Mohammed Irfan, Rashid sent the ball soaring over the long on fence with the helicopter shot and held his pose for good measure.

And later, he posted the video on Twitter, tagging “helicopter inventor” MS Dhoni.

Rishabh Pant, among others, was certainly impressed as was Virender Sehwag in dug-out, who is part of the Arabians set-up.

Shot buddy👏🏻👏🏻 — Rishabh Pant (@RishabPant777) November 29, 2018

Rashid’s late cameo (7-ball 21) helped his side post 125/6 in the 10 overs. Arabians, however, went on to lose the match as Colin Ingram helped Pakhtoons chase the total down with four balls and eight wickets to spare.