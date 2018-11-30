India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin believes Prithvi Shaw’s ankle injury during the tour match on Friday, which ruled the batsman out of the first Test against Australia, is an opportunity for someone else to shine.

India were dealt with an injury blow when the 19-year-old, who scored a sparkling debut century against the West Indies in October, landed awkwardly near the Sydney Cricket Ground boundary in attempting to grab a big hit from Cricket Australia XI opener Max Bryant.

Pictures showed his left ankle bending 90 degrees inward underneath him as he tumbled to the ground.

Medical staff rushed to help him off the field, before he was taken to hospital for checks. He later returned to the ground on crutches.

Ashwin addressed the media at the end of the day’s play. Here is what he said:

On Prithvi Shaw’s injury:

I think he’s feeling a bit sore. Clearly swollen up a little bit. Quite sad it happened just when he came out on the field. I hope he recovers faster. He hasn’t spoken much. It’s obviously something that has hit him really hard. He’s a young boy who has come to play in Australia for the first time, he had a dream start to his Test career, so it must be quite hard.

I shouldn’t be saying this but it’s unfortunate what happened. You must have heard these cliched lines before, but these things happen in the game. It’s an opportunity for someone else. I believe everything happens for a reason and if it’s happened for the right reasons I’m happy for it.

On the Sydney wicket during practice match:

I thought the wicket was pretty flat. Initially we conceded a few runs with the new ball and realised what sort of lengths we had to bowl and fields we had to keep. Practice matches are generally those where you look to get something out for yourself as a bowling group. We got pretty much what we wanted to get out of it. Hopefully we can pursue some more and get some more out of the game tomorrow.

On his own bowling:

You should tell me. What’s the point of me talking about myself? (laughs) I thought the ball came on pretty well. Haven’t played an international game for a while, so felt good the way it came out.

On the wickets he is expecting during Tests:

You don’t come to Australia thinking the wicket is going to spin or seam around, it’s always going to be flat. We know that’s how it’s going to be. We cannot really complain. We’ve got to put it behind and try play good cricket. The first innings are big-scoring innings so we have to be aware and play smart cricket through the series.

On Nathan Lyon:

I also watch his videos. We both started our test careers at the same time. Mutual admiration is there. What can I learn from him? Just drop the ball in the right spots and as the series goes on look forward to competition.

It’s going to be very hard to replicate action. It’s quite silly when people say over-spin and side-spin and stuff like that. You’ve got to stick to your strengths. You can’t ask Ishant Sharma to bowl like [Vernon] Philander, can you? You’ve got to believe in your strengths. Something has got me 350-odd wickets in my career, he’s got 300-odd in his career, it’s important to keep going the same way and learn a few things on the way.

On India’s bowling attack:

You have to stitch together partnerships even when you are bowling. It’s very important to try and ascertain your role and get what you can out of the game. It obviously changes the dynamics for the captain when he has one bowler less or one bowler more, but as a spinner it is important to stick it out there in the first innings. If I get some help in the second innings, try and pitch in.

On how India’s pacers bowled:

I thought they bowled pretty well. Ishant was bowling after a long time. He was injured when he finished his last Test at the Oval, so he was a little ginger and sore. Shami and Umesh bowled really well. They got more out of the wicket and out of the old ball.

On India being favourites for Test series:

I think the whole talk about India starting favourites – even when Australia came to India, they were talking us up – it looks like more of a strategy to us. I personally think you have to go one day at a time. It’s never easy to come to Australia and win series. As far as I’m concerned, they are starting as favourites. It’s important for us to chip away every single ball, get our noses ahead and try and keep our noses ahead.

On Australia’s culture review and players’ pact:

As it is there are a lot of headaches playing international cricket personally and for the teams you are part of. It makes no sense to get your heads and noses into another dressing room. That’s for them to mind their own cricket. It’s important to compete really hard when you go out there and make sure you stick to your plans and strengths.

