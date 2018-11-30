Fresh from winning the Asian Championship title where he shot a world record 60 out of 60 in the final, Punjab’s Angad Bajwa reaffirmed his status as the best men’s Skeet shooter in the India, clinching gold at the ongoing National Shooting Championship Competitions (NSCC) in Jaipur.

Angad shot 55 in the finals this time to be tied with senior shooter Mairaj Ahmed Khan at the end of the 60 shots and then pipped the latter 6-5 in the shoot-off to come up trumps.

Earlier, Angad had scraped through to the final, bagging the sixth and final spot with a qualification round score of 119, where he had to come through yet another shoot-off. Mairaj had topped the qualifications charts with a 122 along with Gurjoat Singh of Punjab. Amrinder Singh Cheema, also representing Punjab, won bronze with a finals score of 45.

In Trivandrum, where the Rifle and Pistol events are being held, Asian Games and Youth Olympic Games champion Saurabh Chaudhary, partnered Devanshi Dhama to bag the 10m Air Pistol mixed team title for Uttar Pradesh.

They got the better of Amanpreet Singh and Shweta Singh of ONGC 481.3 to 480.8 in the finals. The pair of Manu Bhakar and Abhishek Verma won bronze in the event for Haryana.

Saurabh and Devanshi also won the junior mixed team title beating Madhya Pradesh’s Saif Khan and Mahima Turhi Agrawal 482.4 to 473.1 in the finals.