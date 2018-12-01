Bhubaneswar: Marco Miltkau’s third-period goal helped world number six Germany pip a stubborn Pakistan side in a Pool B match at the Hockey World Cup here on Saturday.

After Pakistan denied Germany on several instances in the first half, Miltkau, in the 36th minute, dove and scooped the ball past ‘keeper Imran Butt, who remained an exasperating impediment for the opposition otherwise in the evening.

Stefan Kermas’s German side will next face the Netherlands on Thursday in their penultimate pool game while Pakistan, on the same day, will take on Malaysia.

Germany are eyeing their third World Cup gold medal following their triumphs of 2002 and 2006. The Germans, however, had a tough time breaking the Pakistani defence in the first half.

Pakistan, despite ranked seven places below Germany (world No 5), played on par with them in the first two quarters. Their attack wasn’t flamboyant – they made just three circle entries and two shots on goal – but the defence was unyielding. Christopher Ruhr, in the first quarter, sent a dangerous ball inside the Pakistani circle from the edge of the dotted circle. When Martin Haner, from the goalmouth, attempted to deflect it into the net, the ‘keeper Imran Butt blocked it sans fuss. On several occasions, the Germans were thwarted by the defenders.

Pakistan ‘keeper Butt saved two more German attempts at goal in this phase of the game – forestalling an attack from the right flank on one occasion and parrying away a straight-yet-fierce hit of Niklas Wellen on the other. Pakistan’s resilience frustrated the Germans but didn’t draw errors.

Germany’s game wasn’t markedly different in the second half. But Tobias Hauke’s hit from outside the 23-metre line, Wellen’s deceptive deflection and Miltkau’s diving scoop was a heist well executed.

Miltkau put the ball inside the net again in the 53rd minute but, after Pakistan asked to review the goal, the replays showed that the ball had touched Miltkau’s body. The margin of victory for the Germans, hence, was 1-0.