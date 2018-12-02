Hockey World Cup 2018, India vs Belgium live updates: Alexander Hendrickx gives Belgium the lead
Hendrickx converted the team’s third penalty corner in the 8th minute
Live updates
GOAL: 8th minute: India 0 Belgium 0: Belgium are once again successful in getting a penalty corner after the ball hits Birendra Lakra’s leg. And Alexander Hendrickx scores by flicking the ball under the legs of Sreejesh.
6th minute: India 0 Belgium 0: It has been Belgium in total control in the first five minutes. India haven’t managed to even reach the Belgium striking circle during this phase of play. They definitely need to slow down the game and take possession of the ball and try to keep it longer to settle their nerves.
2nd minute: India 0 Belgium 0: Belgium have earned their first penalty corner after they successfully appeal for a dangerous ball from Surender Kumar. They get another penalty corner but Sreejesh makes a good save to keep India out of trouble.
1st minute: India 0 Belgium 0: Belgium begins with the push back and are immediately on the offensive.
6.57 pm: Time for the introductions and the national anthem and it seems even the players and the crowd for play to begin.
6.50 pm: And here is the team list for the all important group game.
6.48 pm: Before the proceedings begin, here is what India’s analytical coach Chris Ciriello had to say about how winning is more important than whether the goals comes from penalty corners or field moves.
6.45 pm: Here is the head to head record between India and Belgium so far. Can India win this one and make it even?
6.40 pm: Our man in Bhubaneshwar, Praveen Sudevan says the Indian team has now taken the field for their warm up before the national anthems take place and the match begins.
6.37 pm: While the two teams warm up before the encounter that decides the group toppers, here is what India coach Harendra Singh had said ahead of the match.
Won’t compromise on playing attacking hockey against Belgium, says India coach Harendra Singh
6.30 pm: South Africa, who were hammered by India 5-0, have managed to hold Canada to a 1-1 draw in their second Group C encounter. And the capacity crowd in the Kalinga stadium is already buzzing with the anticipation of the Indian team taking to the turf for their second match of the World Cup against Belgium.
6.20 pm: Hello all and welcome to The Field’s live blog of India’s Hockey World Cup match against Belgium in Pool C. This is the big one in the group stages as far as India are concerned.
With their World Cup campaign off to a bright start, India face a stern test awaiting in the form of world number three Belgium, and need a win to guarantee a direct entry into the quarterfinals.
Seeking to rewrite history after 43 years, the Indian men’s hockey team made a positive start with a 5-0 thrashing of South Africa on Wednesday. Rio Olympic silver medallist Belgium were not at their best in a fighting 2-1 win over Canada.
Come pushback in Bhubaneswar, the Indians will have to be at their best in all departments to get the better of the ever-improving Red Lions, who will be out to prove a point after a not-so-impressive opener.
The Indian forward line comprising Mandeep Singh, Simranjeet Singh, Akashdeep Singh and Lalit Upadhyay impressed against South Africa. While Simranjeet scored a brace, all three other strikers struck a goal each.
The Manpreet Singh-led midfield and the backline too did a decent job the other day but defenders Harmanpreet Singh, Birendra Lakra, Surender Kumar and goalkeeper P R Sreejesh will have to be on their toes against the attacking Belgians.
World number five India would also look to better their head-to-head record against Belgium. Since 2013, both teams have played against each other on 19 occasions with India registering five wins as against Belgium’s 13. One ended in a draw.
The last time the two teams played each other was in the final edition of the Champions Trophy earlier this year in Breda, Netherlands where India conceded a late goal in a 1-1 draw.