Chief national coach Puella Gopichand’s son, Sai Vishnu Pullela, was crowned the u-15 national champion after he upset third seed Sai Satya Sarvesh Yakala 21-14, 21-19 in the Sub-junior (u-15 & u-17) national championship in Bangalore on Sunday.

Vishnu dropped just one game in the u-15 boy’s singles category in the entire tournament and was in total control during the 30 minute summit clash.

Nagpur’s Rohan Gurbani clinched the under-17 boy’s singles title after he defeated Shubham Patel 21-12, 27-25 while the girl’s u-15 and u-17 titles went to Tasnim Mir and Aditi Bhatt respectively.

Mir, who bagged the u-13 national champion crown last year, hammered Sakshi Phogat 21-14, 21-12 to clinch the u-15 crown before Bhatt defeated Janani Ananthakumar 21-14, 21-18 in the under-17 final.

Results: U-15:

Boy’s singles: Sai Vishnu Pullela bt Sai Satya Sarvesh Yakala 21-14, 21-19

Boy’s doubles: Shivam Mehta/Pranav Sharma bt Sataksh Singh/Sai Satya Sarvesh Yakala 23-21, 21-19

Girl’s singles: Tasnim Mir bt Sakshi Phogat 21-14, 21-12

Girl’s doubles: Hrissha Dube/Ishani Waldia bt Gayathri Rani Jaiswal/Karnika Sree S. 21-14, 21-17

U-17:

Boy’s singles: Rohan Gurbani bt Shubham Patel 21-12, 27-25

Boy’s doubles: Gireesh Nayudu B/Sankarprasad Udayakumar bt Ayush Pattnayak/Venkata Harsha Vardhan Ra V. 21-17, 25-23

Girl’s singles: Adhiti Bhatt bt Janani Ananthakumar 21-14, 21-18

Girl’s doubles: Treesa Jolly/Mehreen Riza bt Abhilasha A./Bargavi K. 21-8, 21-14

Mixed doubles: Edwin Joy/Varshini VS bt Manav Raj Sumith/Treesa Jolly 23-21, 21-19