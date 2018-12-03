It was a derby that had everything. From the fractiousness to the tension around the Emirates Stadium to the eventual elation, the North London derby lived up to its billing and more.

Arsenal took an early lead as Jan Vertonghen conceded a penalty but Tottenham hit back through Eric Dier and Harry Kane to lead 2-1 at half-time. Dier was culpable for sparking a mini-fracas midway through the first half with his ‘shush’ celebration towards the Arsenal fans, prompting Aaron Ramsey and Matteo Gendouzi to intervene and try to put the Spurs medio in his place.

Ramsey would get a chance to do exactly that, as he and Alexandre Lacazette came on after the break. The duo changed the game to Emery’s liking, stretching Spurs out wide, allowing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to exploit spaces through the middle.

Lucas Torreira, on his derby debut, proved exactly why he was so highly prized, capping the game off with a goal to his name. The Uruguayan was named ‘Man of the Match’ for his efforts. The Emirates seems a different place compared to the slump at the end of the last season and Emery’s team sent their fans home happy. As for Spurs, they still await a win at the Emirates Stadium since 2010.

Arsenal fans and players took to Twitter to express their elation.

|￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣|

🔴 NORTH LONDON IS RED 🔴

|＿＿＿＿＿＿＿________________|

\ (•◡•) /

\ ❤️ /

---

| |



AND NEVER, EVER FORGET IT! 😎 pic.twitter.com/E8KeROIHwU — Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) December 2, 2018

When @seadk6 pulls out the Emirates corner flag then you know something big has happened. 🔥Proud of the whole team. North London is red! 🔴🔴🔴 #YaGunnersYa #Arsenal #COYG pic.twitter.com/ZEHXHevQ0X — Mesut Özil (@MesutOzil1088) December 2, 2018

When you've both just done the business in the derby 😎@LacazetteAlex 🤜🤛 @Aubameyang7 pic.twitter.com/Jta376WI6U — Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) December 2, 2018

I love tap ins but come on put some RESPEK on my name 😆😂😂😂😂💪🏽 #NorthLondonIsRed #WeAreTheArsenal #COYG pic.twitter.com/pAxsVoIADn — Aubameyang P-E (@Aubameyang7) December 2, 2018

Most goals by substitutes in the Premier League this season: Arsenal (8)



Most assists by substitutes in the Premier League this season: Arsenal (7)



Unai Emery knows how to shuffle the pack. 🃏 pic.twitter.com/l0MP5s7XfO — Squawka Football (@Squawka) December 2, 2018

Arsenal have scored more second-half goals than any other side in the #PL this season (24)#ARSTOT pic.twitter.com/dd5cXDtFtQ — Premier League (@premierleague) December 2, 2018

A 26-point swing between Arsenal and Manchester United from last season to this. If Mauricio Pochettino's long-term work paints Jose Mourinho in a bad light, Unai Emery's short-term improvement is doing the same. — Daniel Storey (@danielstorey85) December 2, 2018

North London is white. Emery will be exposed in a competitive league. Lacazette is a fraud. Aubameyang is a big game bottler. Ramsey’s attitude is awful. Bellerin and Xhaka are diabolical footballers. Arsenal don’t have character, identity or spirit.



Yeah, yeah. We know. — Patrick Timmons (@PatrickTimmons1) December 2, 2018

Sunday's #NorthLondonDerby:



10 mins: Arsenal 1-0 Spurs

34 mins: Arsenal 1-2 Spurs

77 mins: Arsenal 4-2 Spurs



Match report: https://t.co/pe8a48bQqV pic.twitter.com/FRNmPkkdCA — Premier League (@premierleague) December 3, 2018

RT if you think @Arsenal should reconsider and offer @aaronramsey a new contract! pic.twitter.com/vHbiWFkhT2 — Carl Bövis ⚽ (@CarlBovis_AFC) December 2, 2018

After the Guns pic.twitter.com/KM1AKn8ixN — ismail toheeb (@adetboy9) December 2, 2018

Roses are red,

Violets are blue,

Arsenal 4, Tottenham 2 — Jamie 🏴 (@Jay_J_Gunner) December 2, 2018

Fans of the Tottenham when they see the result of match between Arsenal and Tottenham#SundayThoughts #SundayMotivation #Arsenal#SundayMorning pic.twitter.com/jATfsyve8n — Bailey King (@RealBaileyking) December 3, 2018

Aubameyang is the first player to score with 10 consecutive shots on target, in the Premier League, since Blackburn Rovers' Benni McCarthy in October 2007. #Arsenal pic.twitter.com/XSadmnd2Ki — Gurjit (@GurjitAFC) December 2, 2018