It was a derby that had everything. From the fractiousness to the tension around the Emirates Stadium to the eventual elation, the North London derby lived up to its billing and more.
Arsenal took an early lead as Jan Vertonghen conceded a penalty but Tottenham hit back through Eric Dier and Harry Kane to lead 2-1 at half-time. Dier was culpable for sparking a mini-fracas midway through the first half with his ‘shush’ celebration towards the Arsenal fans, prompting Aaron Ramsey and Matteo Gendouzi to intervene and try to put the Spurs medio in his place.
Ramsey would get a chance to do exactly that, as he and Alexandre Lacazette came on after the break. The duo changed the game to Emery’s liking, stretching Spurs out wide, allowing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to exploit spaces through the middle.
Lucas Torreira, on his derby debut, proved exactly why he was so highly prized, capping the game off with a goal to his name. The Uruguayan was named ‘Man of the Match’ for his efforts. The Emirates seems a different place compared to the slump at the end of the last season and Emery’s team sent their fans home happy. As for Spurs, they still await a win at the Emirates Stadium since 2010.
