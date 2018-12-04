Luka Modric saw off competition from a host of French World Cup stars as the Real Madrid and Croatia midfielder won the 2018 Ballon d’Or on Monday, ending the 10-year stranglehold on the award by Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

Modric, 33, was announced as the winner of the prestigious prize in a glitzy ceremony held in Paris. Ronaldo was second, with France and Atletico Madrid striker Antoine Griezmann completing the podium.

Paris Saint-Germain’s teenage forward Kylian Mbappe came fourth, leaving Messi to settle for fifth position. Another Frenchman, Modric’s Madrid teammate Raphael Varane, was seventh, just behind Liverpool’s Egyptian forward Mohamed Salah.

“As a kid we all have dreams. My dream was to play for a big club and win important trophies,” Modric said.

“The Ballon d’Or was more than just a dream for me and it is really an honour and a privilege to hold this trophy.”

But not everybody agreed with the result and on Twitter, they made sure everyone knew:

Luka Modrić is the first player in history to be awarded the World Cup Golden Ball, UEFA Men's Player, FIFA Best Men's Player and #BallondOr in the same year! 🏆 #BallonDor #GMITM pic.twitter.com/yiq2Yfvopd — #GMITM (@HomeboyzRadio) December 4, 2018

Takes a special player to break the Messi/ Ronaldo Ballon d’Or dominance, you’re looking at the best midfielder in the world! Congratulations @lukamodric10, well deserved! 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 pic.twitter.com/bbEj7BT3bx — Jermaine Jenas (@jjenas8) December 3, 2018

4 - Luka Modrić is the fourth player to win the Ballon d'Or and the World Cup Golden Ball in the same year, after Bobby Charlton (1966), Johan Cruyff (1974) and Paolo Rossi (1982). Stellar. pic.twitter.com/i2jTR2SI4A — OptaJose (@OptaJose) December 3, 2018

OMFG I can’t believe how robbed the football world got today with the #BallondOr



Ronaldo

154 goals

63 assists

38 games

7 goals against De Gea in a matcho



Messi

148 goals

45 assists

51 games



Modric

1 World Cup Final

5.7 match rating vs Bilbao pic.twitter.com/NCmvDPXE6q — hooligan 👊🏼 (@FThooligan) December 4, 2018

1963 - Luka Modric has scored only 3 goals in all comps in 2018 (club + national team), only... Lev Yashin in 1963 has done worst the year he won the Ballon d'Or. Trendy ? pic.twitter.com/x9gE6wX6d3 — OptaJean (@OptaJean) December 3, 2018

The fact that Modric wins the Ballon dor doesn’t mean he is a greater player than Ronaldo and Messi. It only means he has a better year. Next year the winner will probably be one of the two.



Also it’s just ridiculous to compare a midfielder’s number of goals to a striker’s. pic.twitter.com/OVCfeXokJz — BCX (@abbbbcx) December 3, 2018

Always refreshing to witness change in narrative. @TeamMessi @Cristiano dominance seems ending with #Modric dominating the space . New champions, icons always a good sign inspiration for youngsters. Old order giving way to the young I feel . David’s overcoming Goliaths of Ftball — Chaitanya Prasad (@Chatty111Prasad) December 4, 2018

The last time someone other than Messi or Ronaldo won the Ballon d’Or, Barack Obama was a long shot presidential candidate, and the original iPhone had just hit the market. — Andrew Barker (@barkerrant) December 3, 2018

So let me get this straight...@Cristiano 43 goals in 44 games, 15 in CL



2nd best scorer at World Cup including an incredible hat-trick v. Spain



In Juve scores 10 in first 14 games tying a 60-year record.



Luka Modric scores 2 goals in 62 games, ZERO in current year. He wins? https://t.co/AXdMwBjokr — Ricardo Poupada (@Ricardo_Poupada) December 4, 2018

Clearly we see the influence of politics in deciding the winner, perhaps ronaldo would have been awarded yet again had he been at Madrid and not moved to Juve this season.Yes Modric is a terrific player but i feel the only Tournament he dominated cr7 was the world cup #BallonDor pic.twitter.com/Xu6cFckgzH — Akhil Mulpuri (@FartVader02) December 4, 2018

I feel France Football didn't want Ronaldo to overtake Messi's awards tally .



If Messi had the season that Ronaldo had, he'd have definitely been the winner of the award. #ballondor — Morgan (@RonaldoFlick_) December 4, 2018

I'ma let you finish Luka Modric, but Lionel Messi was the best player in the world in 2018. https://t.co/x0JCmP6jTh — Ives Galarcep (@SoccerByIves) December 3, 2018

Football is a matter of opinions. For me Modric is a great player but not better than @Cristiano or Messi. Nobody is even close to them in my opinion. Not only that, to have Messi in 5th is just an insult. What do some people see? 🤷🏽‍♀️ #ballandor #BallonDor2018 #Ronaldo #Messi — Lianne Sanderson (@liannesanderson) December 3, 2018

If you think there are four players in the world better than Messi right now, you might as well say I’m one of them #BalonDOr — Richard Innes (@bigrichinnes) December 3, 2018

The fact that Messi finished 5th blows 🤯 my mind! — Arturo Alvarez (@artieart10) December 3, 2018

Today puts an end to all credibility that both the FIFA & Ballon d’Or awards once held. Not just because Messi didn’t win either, but because the nominations in general make a complete mockery of two awards that are meant to be awarded purely in recognition of individual ability. — Dharma Bhagalia (@Kloppholic) December 3, 2018

Please can someone tell me what Luka Modric did in 2018 that a certain Wesley Sneijder did not do in 2010. If the world cup performance was what powered Modric over CR7 and Messi, Why did Antoine Griezmann who won the WC scored more goals, won Uropa, UEFA super cup end 3rd? — EDAFE MATTHEW ESEOGHENE (@ELEGBETE1) December 3, 2018

And as always, there will be some humour:

Modric ends the Ronaldo-Messi Ballon d'Or duopoly and almost as significantly becomes the first South Park character to win the award. pic.twitter.com/kns2oaJhHG — Charlie Eccleshare (@CDEccleshare) December 3, 2018