Australia grabbed four early wickets, including that of India skipper and star batsman Virat Kohli, to have the visitors on the ropes early on the opening day of the first Test in Adelaide.

After winning the toss, Kohli elected to bat with little hesitation on a day when temperatures are forecast to hit 39 Celsius (102 Fahrenheit) but things didn’t quite go according to plan as India found ways to lose regular wickets through the morning session.

Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins were good no doubt but in hindsight, the Indian team management will be disappointed with the shot selection of their batsmen. When all the talk was about trying to play out the first hour, India were guilty of perhaps playing one shot too many.

The average speed of Australia’s bowling in the first ten overs has been 144.46kph. That’s the fastest they’ve bowled with the new ball in over 12 months - indeed, since the last time they played at Adelaide. They were clearly up for the challenge and India’s tentative response was completely at odds with everything that Kohli has talked about.

KL Rahul, who has been struggling for runs, flopped again. He was caught by Aaron Finch at third slip off Hazlewood for two. The ball was wide and he could have well left it alone but he went for it half-heartedly.

Murali Vijay, in the side after young gun Prithvi Shaw suffered ankle ligament damage in a warm-up game, didn’t last much longer, caught behind by skipper Tim Paine of Starc for 11. He played for the inswing but the ball didn’t come back in as much as he thought it would.

Kohli was in next, much earlier than he would have wanted to. The crowd greeted him with a huge roar, but a stunning catch by Usman Khawaja at gully off a Pat Cummins delivery saw him back in the pavilion for only three off 16 balls.

Australia’s bowlers had consistently bowled wide off the off-stump to Kohli, trying to entice him into the drive and it worked. Kohli would have made a note of this. The series is just beginning.

A little later, Ajinkya Rahane was guilty of the same mistake. It was once again full and wide and the batsman went for his shot and only got an edge.

Rohit Sharma (15) and Cheteshwar Pujara (11) were at the crease as the last over of the session ended. Pujara has been his usual sensible self, he hasn’t tried to be over-aggressive. Rohit, on the other hand, has looked to play a few shots and so far he has looked good. But they have a lot to do in the remaining two sessions today.

India have never won a Test series in Australia and this start wasn’t probably the best way to go about changing that.