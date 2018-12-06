Yuvraj Singh will enter the IPL 2019 auction at a base price of Rs 1 crore after having been released by Kings XI Punjab while Jayadev Unadkat is the highest priced Indian player available to the franchises, according to a report on ESPNCricinfo.

Nine overseas players have listed themselves in the maximum base price (Rs 2 crore) with Lasith Malinga, Brendon McCullum among them. First-timer Sam Curran is also in the marquee category and might see plenty of takers for his services given his all-round capabilities.

The report also added that Glenn Maxwell and Aaron Finch have decided to skip the auction given the packed calendar facing many Australian cricketers.

Only 70 spots up for grabs at the Indian Premier League’s player auction for the 2019 season, but nearly 1,000 cricketers have registered for it. The list will be trimmed based on the franchises’ responses to the list, which has been sent out by the BCCI to the teams.

The auction for the 12th edition is set to be held in Jaipur on December 18.

Prominent Indian names in the auction Players Base Price Jayadev Unadkat Rs 1.5 crore Axar Patel Rs 1 crore Wriddhiman Saha Rs 1 crore Mohammad Shami Rs 1 crore Yuvraj Singh Rs 1 crore Ishant Sharma Rs 0.75 crore Sarfaraz Khan Rs 0.20 crore Source: ESPNCricinfo

Marquee players listed for Rs 2 cr base price Corey Anderson Sam Curran Colin Ingram Lasith Malinga Shaun Marsh Angelo Matthews Brendon McCullum D'arcy Short Chris Woakes Source: ESPNCricinfo

There is a lot of uncertainty surrounding the league’s venue and duration (tentatively end of March to mid-may), as well as player availability, given overseas stars will be reporting back to their respective national camps ahead of the World Cup, that starts on May 30.

Player registration for the auction, which will be held on December 18, closed on Tuesday. As many as 1,003 players, including 232 overseas cricketers, signed up to be a part of the auction, the IPL governing council announced on Wednesday. The IPL auction will also have a new gavel master this time in Hugh Edmeades — an independent fine art, classic car and charity auctioneer — replacing Richard Maddley.

Out of the 1,003 cricketers, 200 are capped players, and three are from the International Cricket Council’s Associate Nations. Of the 800 uncapped players, 746 are Indians.

Among the foreign players, 35 Australians have registered themselves, while 27 players are from Afghanistan. The highest number of players registered from a country – 59 – are from South Afric,a while USA, Hong Kong and Ireland have one player each in the initial list.