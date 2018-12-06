Cheteshwar Pujara provided the sole silver lining to India’s first day of the Adealide Test as he scored a century to rescue India after an early top-order collapse.

His 123 from 246 balls ensured India did not get bowled out for under 200 after winning the toss on the opening day of the four-match series.

It was his 16th century in Test cricket, which also brought up his 5,000 runs in Test cricket. His innings included seven fours and two sixes, one even off Australia’s premier pacer Mitchell Starc that was preceded by a boundary.

The experienced India number three did what he has done many times before and stood his ground as wickets tumbled around him, including superstar Virat Kohli for three.

Batting after Kohli won the toss on a day when temperatures topped 36 Celsius, the visitors crumbled under an opening pace barrage.

Australia took four wickets before lunch with the batsmen guilty of playing at deliveries they would have been better off leaving alone.

But Pujara produced a masterclass in patient batting, hardly putting a foot wrong during his stay in the middle before being run out late in the day, because of some brilliance in the field by Pat Cummins.

The knock put India in a respectable position and Twitter was full of praise for the Indian number three:

Terrific innings from Pujara or “Steve” as the Yorkshire men called him as they couldn’t pronounce his first name Cheteshwar ! Congrats on a great 💯 👍 — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) December 6, 2018

pujara does a pujara amidst the brainfades..#AUSvIND — Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) December 6, 2018

What a moment for Pujara. As his top-oder colleagues combusted around him in a manic haze, he has kept his team in the game through the old-fashioned virtues of Test-match batting — Sambit Bal (@sambitbal) December 6, 2018

231 balls. 176 dots. Calm against pace. Terrific against spin. First morning. First Test. Huge series. Vital vital century. Well played, Pujara. So well played — Sidvee (@sidvee) December 6, 2018

The way Pujara has accelerated with the tail shows he can play aggressively but largely chooses not to. Earlier he didn't score a run for 55 minutes. On a day when his teammates gifted their wickets away he has yet again reminded them of the value of patience. #AUSvIND — Freddie Wilde (@fwildecricket) December 6, 2018

Pujara wasn’t a part of the build-up narrative....India or Australia. It’s only fair that he dominates the first day of this #AusvInd Test series. Love it. — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) December 6, 2018

It took a sensational run-out to see the back of Cheteshwar Pujara. That's how good he was. #AUSvIND — Pratyush Sinha (@prat1204) December 6, 2018

Pujara's innings today:



0-40 runs : Dravid

40-80 runs : Sachin

80-120 runs : Sehwag



poora bachpan yaad dila diya. #AusvInd — SAGAR (@sagarcasm) December 6, 2018

Cheteshwar Pujara is nothing like the modern day cricketer. In brand value, aesthetic appeal or social media obsession. Which only makes it that much more satisfying when he gets runs when they matter. Top, top knock this. #AusvInd — Raunak Kapoor (@RaunakRK) December 6, 2018

Wonderful wonderful innings from Cheteshwar Pujara. Classy, resilient, tenacious....all these old-world virtues. This was the gold standard of test match batting. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) December 6, 2018

Imagine at least one amongst Rahul Vijay Kohli Rohit Pant playing a more responsible innings and holding fort with Pujara... #AUSvIND — .... (@ynakg2) December 6, 2018

Tough, gritty hundred from Pujara. India still have a shot at winning this test because of him. #INDvAUS — Chinmay Bhogle (@chinmaybhogle) December 6, 2018

Remember Pujara (a couple years ago) talking about 'starting a tour well'. Try as he may, it didn't happen for him in SA or England, one reason or another. It has finally happened. Now to kick on. Priceless knock! #AusvInd — Chetan Narula (@chetannarula) December 6, 2018

